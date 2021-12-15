Letters 12.05.21

Coherence Allegory

There once was an alternative energy company, let’s call it Sun and Wind Inc., which manufactured and installed solar- and wind-powered energy-production facilities. Sun and Wind’s mission statement declared its core values to include combating manmade contributions to global warming, that it opposed further use of fossil fuels and nuclear energy, and that it intended to be an industry leader in these initiatives. All employees were presumed to support these values. Sun and Wind hired marketing consultant Mike to promote the mission and products of the company. Mike also supplemented his income as a freelance marketing consultant to other businesses. It was learned that his other clients included companies that produced and promoted oil and gas energy resources and a company building a nuclear power plant. When this information made it to the CEO of Sun and Wind, a private meeting was called. In that meeting they discussed their common interests in clean energy and the CEO praised Mike for being a “good Sun and Wind employee.” The press exalted their meeting for its common ground and support the CEO gave Mike. Anybody questioning this move was deemed too rigid and doctrinal.

Greg Wood

Ojai, California

The Pope and the President

Relative to “The Question of Communion,” by Father Raymond J. de Souza (Vatican, Oct. 10 issue): Father de Souza spoke at length, and very specifically, regarding the Holy Father’ s choosing his wording “very carefully, as one might expect of a well-trained Jesuit.”

After reviewing the coverage, both on several TV news channels (including EWTN) and printed media, I am both saddened and perplexed.

Father de Souza quoted the Pope as saying recently: “Is it right to kill a human life to solve a problem? Is it right to have a hitman to kill a human life? Scientifically, it is a human life.”

When a reporter after President Biden’s audience with the Pope, on Oct. 29, asked the president what the Pope talked to him about privately for 75 minutes, the president replied, “We just talked about the fact that he was happy that I was a good Catholic, and I should keep receiving Communion.” Assuming both men spoke truthfully, there seems to be a serious conflict between the statements each made, as noted above. Perhaps abortion was discussed; perhaps not. Perhaps a confession was heard and absolution was given; perhaps not. “Quo vadis?” Peter, the first pope, was said to have asked Jesus, as they met while Peter was fleeing Rome and execution for being a Christian. We know that Peter’s encounter with Christ enabled him to face certain death. The meeting between the Pope and president will eventually witness the answers of both to that same question.

Salvatore Ferraioli

Rochester, New Hampshire

Fatal Fetal Error

For thousands of years, mankind has been involved in wars or killing of one kind or another. Soon, very soon, our U.S. Supreme Court justices might make a ruling that could help end our 50-year war on babies before birth. This ruling could correct the fatal fetal error that seven of their predecessors made half a century ago when they legalized abortion on demand — the killing of the most helpless members of our human family, the innocent unborn.

May our Creator-endowed, “unalienable” right to life of all human beings, before and after birth, be restored soon, we pray to the Lord.

Richard A. Carey

Needham, Massachusetts

Downward Spiral

I was sharing recently with a 77-years-young fellow grandma in fellowship. I am 70. We talked about the style of dress in churches, and I compared it to what is the “dress code” in a city courtroom. Does Christ Jesus, Our Lord and Savior, deserve at a minimum the same, if not more, when attending church?

When the public attends a concert, live band, live theater, etc., do you notice there is generally a “standing ovation,” yet our Catholic churchgoers run out of church after Communion before the end of Mass. How will five to eight more minutes make that much of a difference in the schedule? Isn’t Our Lord worth the echo of an encore? Stay and praise him to the end of the song. Maybe that prayer in song will add the blessings we all need for the day. Our churches have become social halls to plan a cookout, a birthday, a shopping trip, getting home to do laundry and yardwork. Usually the entire congregation receives Communion. The Church teaches that you must be in a state of grace to receive it. Will someone help me understand all these downward-spiral changes? I want to increase my faith, and the atmosphere in our Catholic faith is failing, fading and slipping away.

Mary Balcerzak

West Warwick, Rhode Island