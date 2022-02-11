Letters 01.30.22

Our Lady’s Protection

In reading the article “Red, White and Marian Blue” (Page 1, Jan. 2 issue), I find a distortion in America of the graces given by God to this country and the gift of Our Lady as patroness of our nation. The unique blessings bestowed upon the United States are often taken for granted by us and in particular by the Catholic faithful within our borders.

What we have done as American Catholics is to expect Our Lady to condone and bless our individual interpretation of what it means to be an American Catholic rather than guide us toward God’s intention and will in bestowing this land to us.

We are blessed with resources, prosperity and a high standard of living. Individually, we tend to be selfish consumers, political idealists and cultural relativists. We rationalize modern culture and expect the Church to agree with us. We insist that the narrow path be widened, the cross be taken from us, and our standard of living be maintained, despite the crumbling world around us.

Weekly Mass attendance, our envelope in the basket and a lit candle in front of Our Lady’s statue should suffice to ensure that Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception continues her patronage and protection of our way of life: Such thinking is destructive to our faith and our nation and an insult to Our Lady. When we value the beatitudes more than political rhetoric, Our Lady surely will protect our nation; until then, may she protect us from ourselves.

Jack Raab

Erie, Pennsylvania