Catholic Convert-Soccer Star Glorifies God and Scores One for Moms and Babies

COMMENTARY: Professional player Clay Dimick, a graduate of Belmont Abbey College, took to the field wearing cleats specially designed to showcase MiraVia, a safe haven for pregnant college students and a source of hope for moms in the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I admit I don’t know much about soccer, but when Catholic convert and professional soccer player Clay Dimick scored a thrilling goal late in his team’s home opener March 16, I jumped and screamed like all of his supporters — especially because I knew it was more than just for kicks for the Charlotte Independence team captain.

Dimick took to the field at Memorial Stadium that night wearing cleats specially designed to showcase MiraVia, our local nonprofit that provides a safe haven for pregnant college students and a source of hope for moms in the community — a cause that is dear to him — as part of the “Cleats for a Cause” initiative.

The soccer phenom, who was adopted, told me, “My birth mom was also a college student when she gave birth to me, and seeing MiraVia bless so many mothers and children in such a similar situation was truly special.”

Designed by artist Jaylin Roman, we were in awe as Clay’s cleats shone under the bright stadium lights, showcasing vibrant shades of Marian blue, MiraVia’s logo with an eight-pointed gold star, and the words “A Miraculous Way for Moms,” giving a nod to our apostolate’s name, which means, “Miraculous Way” in Latin.





An Alumnus of MiraVia’s Home Turf

The soccer player is an alumnus of Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, where our college residence has been welcoming pregnant college students for more than a decade. He played soccer for Belmont Abbey, attending the college from 2013 to 16, when MiraVia’s residence was new.

He met several MiraVia moms in his time at the abbey, including Grace Mitchell, one of MiraVia’s moms who graduated from Belmont Abbey and the college-residence program who now works at our residence, mentoring current student moms.

“When we met, he shared a little about his story of being adopted and how beautiful it was that I had chosen life for my son. He even got a little emotional,” Mitchell shared with me.

Grace Mitchell, her husband, Joseph, and their youngest child, Ava, cheer on their friend Clay Dimick in the Charlotte Independence home opener March 16. (Photo: Photo by SueAnn Howell)





They ended up becoming close friends over the years. Mitchell is now married, and Dimick is married with two sons — and he and his wife are Mitchell’s youngest child’s godparents.

Dimick told me he is encouraged by the way the Benedictine monks of Belmont Abbey and the college community have responded to the student moms who, over the years, have hailed from nine different states and 12 colleges.

“I think the way Abbot Placid Solari, the monastic community, and the [Belmont] Abbey family welcomes the young mothers at MiraVia is … Christ’s love exemplified. The way the whole community rallies around these brave and wonderful mothers is very encouraging,” he said.

Abbot Placid, Belmont Abbey College’s chancellor, expressed similar sentiments to me when our residence celebrated its 10th anniversary, saying, “I am very happy with the outreach of our monastery and college communities in supporting MiraVia. A commitment to the sanctity of human life needs to include effective programs to meet the needs of vulnerable women facing unplanned pregnancies. This is especially the case with young college women.”





A Conversion of Heart

Dimick admitted to me that, during his time in college, he was focused on soccer and enjoying college life. “I was not Catholic at the time; in fact, I was not even sure what the Catholic Church was or believed in. During my time at the Abbey, I came to know Jesus and his Church on a deeper level,” he said.

He had such a conversion of heart that, just after graduating, he entered the Catholic Church. “I could not be more grateful for the truth being revealed to me,” he emphasized.

“Since becoming Catholic, I seek to glorify God in all things: my marriage, with my two sons, my professional soccer career — and everything else.”

Clay Dimick, Catholic convert, drops to his knees in prayer following his late-in-the match goal at the team’s home opener March 16. (Photo: Photo by Luke Hunter)





When asked about Dimick, Bill Thierfelder, president of Belmont Abbey College, said, “Clay Dimick is a champion in body, mind and soul! His education, and especially his formation, at Belmont Abbey College, helped him to become the man and athlete of virtue that he is today.”

“The remarkable talent, sacrifice and fidelity of John Keating, our head men’s soccer coach, was a major reason Clay excelled on and off the field of play,” Thierfelder explained.

“John talked the talk and walked the walk as a devout Catholic husband, father and coach, which inspired Clay to look where John was looking: at Jesus Christ. Clay’s conversion to Catholicism was due to God’s grace and mercy, which placed John Keating in his life, and I am counting on Clay to pay it forward,” Thierfelder said.





One Shining Moment

Debbie Capen, executive director of MiraVia, was with me at the home opener March 16 with Mitchell and her family, members of our staff, and friends of the nonprofit, as well as people from the Belmont Abbey College community, cheering our player on.

“All of us at MiraVia were deeply moved by Clay’s generous support of MiraVia,” Capen said. “Not only is he sharing this mission with others, but now the women we serve will feel supported and encouraged in a whole new way when they see him playing for each of them.”

“When he scored the goal, it definitely felt like a ‘God smile,’” Mitchell remarked. “He gifted Clay, and Clay has made an active effort to give back to his Catholic community, and it was just a beautiful thing to experience his big goal.”

“MiraVia was such a gift to me, and it made me emotional seeing him score while wearing cleats that support a cause so near and dear to my heart,” she added.

I asked Clay what it meant to him to be able to put MiraVia in the spotlight at the team’s home opener.

“To wear this pair of cleats dedicated to MiraVia is a unique chance to glorify God and bring light to a special organization,” he said. “It is important for me to use the platform God has blessed me with to glorify God and also use it as an opportunity to support organizations that I truly believe in. I am truly honored and humbled to be able to represent MiraVia and everything they are doing.”

SueAnn Howell has served as the communications director of MiraVia in Charlotte, North Carolina, since January 2024.





Play a Part in MiraVia’s Mission

Do you know a pregnant college student? MiraVia is currently accepting applications. More information on the programs, including volunteer opportunities, and gently used baby items accepted, is available online at MiraVia.org.