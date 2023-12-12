YouTube Restores HM Television’s Channel, Documentary on Sister Clare Crockett

YouTube apologized ‘for any inconvenience or frustration’ caused by the ‘mistakes’ it made by shutting down the channel.

The Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother congregation’s YouTube channel, HM Television, was restored after being deleted on Nov. 3, the sisters reported in a video.

“This month of cancellation of HM Television English channel has indeed caused inconveniences, but this situation has also allowed us to see the appreciation of our work by so many people and, in particular, of the person of Sister Clare Crockett,” the Home of the Mother said in a YouTube news brief.

“We thank you from the bottom of our heart for your concern and your diffusion [getting the word out about] of the cancellation of the HM Television English channel, which has permitted its restoration,” the narrator added.

The channel, which had been canceled by YouTube, has thousands of subscribers and features the famous documentary All or Nothing, the story of Sister Clare Crockett, a member of the congregation from Northern Ireland who died in Ecuador during a 2016 earthquake.

The documentary has 2.6 million views and thousands of comments that the congregation feared it had lost, especially because of the spiritual good it had done for many people who shared their testimonies with them every day.

“Daily, people sent testimonies, both written and oral, of the great spiritual good received through this documentary. Conversions, young people who discover or accept their vocation to the consecrated life or to the priesthood, vocations ‘saved’ in a moment of crisis, graces received, and many lives changed by Sister Clare’s witness of conversion and dedication to God,” the congregation stated when it announced the censorship.

YouTube told the EUK Mamie Foundation, a digital evangelism tool run by the congregation, that “after taking another look, we can confirm that it does not violate our terms of service.” In addition, YouTube apologized “for any inconvenience or frustration” caused by the “mistakes” it made by shutting down the channel.

The causes given for the channel’s removal in early November were “spam, deceptive practices and scams.” The Home of the Mother noted that YouTube usually gives three notices over a period of 90 days before closing the channel permanently so that the owner can appeal the decision, which did not happen in this case.

At that time, Sister Kristen Gardner, a nun from the congregation, told CNA that “the sisters were especially saddened by the elimination of the documentary.”

“The Sister Clare documentary was doing much good,” Sister Kristen said, adding that it was “helping to bring many people back to the Catholic faith and also to pull people out of mediocrity in their living out the faith.”

To learn more about the Home of the Mother and its various initiatives and apostolates, you can visit this link.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.