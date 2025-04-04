Vatican, Russia Discuss War in Ukraine After Drone Strike Kills Civilians in Kharkiv

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states, and Russia’s minister of foreign affairs, had a phone call on Friday.

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states and international organizations, and Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s minister of foreign affairs, had a phone call on Friday in which the two discussed global relations, according to the Vatican.

The Holy See Press Office said the dialogue between the two foreign ministers was dedicated to “the overall picture of world politics” with “particular attention to the situation of the war in Ukraine” and “some initiatives aimed at stopping the military actions.”

The call came after at least five Ukrainian civilians were killed and an additional 32 people injured after a Russian drone strike hit an apartment building in Kharkiv overnight, according to media reports.

While U.S. President Donald Trump continues attempts to broker a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal, both countries have accused each other of continued attacks on key infrastructure, including energy facilities and hospitals.

In response to accusations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Russia not upholding the terms of the U.S.-backed deal, Lavrov on Tuesday said Russia would provide the U.S and the United Nations with a list of Russian attacks targeting energy sites, the Kyiv Independent reported.

During the Friday call, Archbishop Gallagher told Lavrov that the Vatican wants to “continue its humanitarian effort in matters regarding the exchange of prisoners.”

Last September, Lavrov met Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin in New York while the U.N. General Assembly session was taking place.

On Sept. 16, 2024, Cardinal Parolin held a video conference with Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova and “emphasized the need to safeguard fundamental human rights as outlined in international conventions.”

He also thanked Moskalkova for her role in securing the release of two Ukrainian Greek Catholic priests from prison.

Since 2022, the Holy See has reiterated its call for the release of all prisoners of war, access to humanitarian aid, and a permanent ceasefire between the two European countries.

Besides geopolitical affairs, the Vatican said the April 4 conversation between Archbishop Gallagher and Lavrov included “matters regarding religious life” and the “situation of the Catholic Church in the Russian Federation.”