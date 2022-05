Updates on Mother’s Day Threats: New Incidents Reported

On Sunday, Mass in Los Angeles was disrupted, and over the weekend pro-life organizations were targeted. On Saturday, pro-abortion activists blocked the entrance of Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Lower Manhattan in New York City. A pro-life contingent made their presence known amid the protest.

While the weekend proved mostly peaceful, there were incidents of violence, vandalism and aggression in some parts of the country.

In Madison, Wisconsin, the headquarters of a pro-life organization — Wisconsin Family Action — was set ablaze in an apparent arson attack, police said Sunday. No one was hurt. Graffiti left outside the building said, “If abortions aren’t safe you aren’t either.”

In Denton, Texas, a pro-life pregnancy center called Loreto House was defaced with graffiti that read, "Not a clinic," and "Forced pregnancy is murder." In a tweet, Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth said, "Please pray for the person who perpetrated this, for their interior healing and moral conversion."





In Los Angeles, the 10am Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels was disrupted just before Communion by female protesters dressed in “huge hats” and “red, hooded gowns,” parishioner Bradford Adkins, 35, of Los Angeles, told CNA. Adkins said the women were shouting and unfurled a large green banner but were escorted away, allowing the Mass to resume.

Pro abortion activists disrupt a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in LA.





Catholics across the U.S. kept a wary vigil Sunday for pro-abortion activists to follow through on a threat to disrupt Masses on Mother’s Day.

The call to protest at Catholic churches came in reaction to last week’s leaked draft opinion suggesting a conservative majority on the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Earlier this week, a pro-abortion group, Ruth Sent Us, called on social media for activists to “Stand at or in a local Catholic Church” on Sunday, Mother’s Day. The same group on Saturday vowed on Twitter to burn the Eucharist.

On Saturday, pro-abortion activists blocked the entrance of Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Lower Manhattan in New York City. For safety reasons, police at the scene halted plans for a pro-life procession to a nearby Planned Parenthood abortion facility, as happens on the first Saturday of the month.

“Thank God for abortion,” protesters chanted.

The most disturbing scene this morning outside Old St. Patrick's may have been a woman who was mocking pregnancy and abortion, using dolls to represent her "aborted babies"





Kathryn Jean Lopez, a columnist for National Review, reported from the scene that a woman dressed in a white bathing suit that had baby dolls attached to it danced in circles outside the church.

“God killed his kid, why can’t I kill mine?” she said. “Help me abort my babies.”

Lopez said the woman and other protesters taunted and heckled the church’s pastor, Father Fidelis Moscinski, a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal.

“Childish stuff, mostly, making fun of the fact that his religious name is not his birth name. ‘Christopher! Christopher! Christopher.’ His given name actually means “Christ-bearer,” so that’s not exactly an insult,” Lopez reported. “Most of their other insults involved accusing him of sexually abusing boys, insisting all Catholic priests do.”

Lopez and others at St. Patrick’s eventually did pray outside the abortion facility on Bleecker Street.

Prayer happened anyway, mostly in the church, but a few of us went over to Planned Parenthood





“As always during these incidents, I’m overwhelmed by how angry and obviously hurt so many of the people who showed up this morning are. Pray for people who wake up in the morning and want to protest people who pray for women and babies to not be pressured into abortion,” Lopez wrote.

“‘Abortion is health care,’ they chanted over and over. Killing babies isn’t healthy, and the kind of demonic scenes I’ve witnessed again and again near and outside Planned Parenthood on Bleecker Street only serve as confirmation of the wreckage abortion is responsible for.”

This is a developing story. It was last updated 11:53pm Eastern May 8.