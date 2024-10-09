United Nations Human Rights Watchdog Speaks out Against Men Competing in Women’s Sports

The inclusion of men in women’s sports has resulted in the persecution of women who stand up for themselves, the U.N. report said.

A United Nations report on violence against women and girls in sports defended spaces for women on Tuesday by calling for separate sports for biological males who identify as “transgender persons.”

The United Nations special rapporteur on violence against women and girls in a presentation of the report on Oct. 8 demanded that member countries preserve female spaces, noting that testosterone suppression for biologically male athletes “will not eliminate the set of comparative performance advantages they have already acquired.”

The U.N. special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem from Jordan, appointed by the United States Commission on Human Rights in 2021, presented the 24-page report presented to the General Assembly’s Third Committee in New York. The report cited cases of severe injuries to women and girls forced to compete against biological males participating in female divisions as well as violations of privacy in the locker room and public consequences against women who speak out.

“Male athletes have specific attributes considered advantageous in certain sports, such as strength and testosterone levels that are higher than those of the average range for females, even before puberty, thereby resulting in the loss of fair opportunity,” the report read.

The report highlighted “an increased encroachment on female-only spaces in sports,” noting that female-only divisions in sports ensure “equal, fair, and safe opportunities in sports” for female athletes.

May Mailman, director of the Independent Women’s Law Center, a group that advocates for women’s rights and spaces, said the statement was heartening, though she noted it was from just one branch of the “unwieldy organization.”

“We are heartened that it recognized the obvious: that women deserve sports. This should embarrass the many organizations in the United States that fail to do the same,” Mailman told CNA. “But, it does not make the U.N. at large a reasonable organization. There are too many failures to name, including that UN Women seems to care little about the rapes, murders, and kidnapping of Israeli women.”

The special rapporteur’s office, since it was established in 1994, has addressed domestic violence, trafficking and migration, armed conflict, HIV/AIDS, violence against women, and has also advocated for abortion under the guise of “reproductive rights.” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, recently called out the U.N. for promoting abortion and gender ideology.

Women’s Physical Safety and Privacy

The report highlighted that female safety and privacy are threatened when biological men are invited into female spaces such as sports practices, games, and locker rooms.

Female athletes are “more vulnerable to sustaining serious physical injuries when female-only sports spaces are opened to males, as documented in disciplines such as in volleyball, basketball, and soccer,” the report noted, citing cases of severe injuries ranging from knocked-out teeth and broken legs to skull fractures and neurological impairment from concussions.

For instance, the IWF statement noted that Payton McNabb was 17 when she became partially paralyzed after a biologically male “transgender” athlete spiked a volleyball into her face.

McNabb has brain damage and paralysis on her right side and has difficulty walking without falling.

“If leaders in the United States care at all about the treatment of women like the special rapporteur on violence against women and girls cares, then this should give them cover to finally do right by women,” Mailman told CNA, referencing the U.N. report.

The U.N. report highlighted the danger of sexual assault when opening up female locker rooms to males, noting that it could “increase the risk of sexual harassment, assault, voyeurism, and physical and sexual attacks in unisex locker rooms and toilets.”

“Female athletes also reportedly experience forced dissemination of nonconsensual sexual images offline and online and exhibitionism, including as a result of a failure to maintain single-sex changing rooms,” the report said.

Violating female-only spaces can not only negatively affect “the mental health and sense of personal safety” of women in sports, the report noted, but it can also “damage their public image and have long-term career repercussions.”

The loss of women’s spaces also has psychological consequences for female athletes. Knowing she has to compete against a male “causes extreme psychological distress due to the physical disadvantage, the loss of opportunity for fair competition and of educational and economic opportunities, and the violation of their privacy in locker rooms and other intimate spaces,” the report said.

The U.N. noted that “sex screenings” can be “necessary, legitimate, and proportional in order to ensure fairness and safety in sports.” The report cited the 2024 Paris Olympics, where female boxers competed against two boxers “whose sex as females was seriously contested, but the International Olympic Committee refused to carry out a sex screening.”

Freedom of Expression

The inclusion of men in women’s sports has resulted in the persecution of women who stand up for themselves, the U.N. report said.

Women who speak out against the dangers of men in women’s spaces are often unjustly treated, “accused of bigotry, suspended from sports teams and subjected to restraining orders, expulsion, defamation, and unfair disciplinary proceedings,” the report said.

“Female athletes and coaches who object to the inclusion of men in their spaces due to concerns about safety, privacy, and fairness are silenced or forced to self-censor; otherwise, they risk losing sporting opportunities, scholarships, and sponsorships,” the report noted.

Mailman said many leaders have let name-calling “overcome their duty to promote fairness, safety, and equality.”

“U.S. leaders have shown tremendous cowardice in standing up for women because they don’t want to be called anti-trans,” Mailman said.

“The more people who show how to do the right thing should give followers cover to finally do the same,” she added.

The U.N. report noted that “transgender” people should still be able to participate in sports, noting that through open categories, “fairness in sports can be maintained while ensuring the ability of all to participate.”

Protecting women’s spaces “does not automatically result in the exclusion of transgender persons from sports,” the report added.

Mailman highlighted that “the solution is not to dissolve women’s sports but to create an open category or to make the men’s category an open category.”

“The U.N. report addressed safety and fairness, including that testosterone suppression does not equalize the playing field and is arbitrary in any case. It addressed privacy in the locker room. It addressed the harassment women face for standing up for themselves,” Mailman told CNA. “These are all important. The only thing regrettable is that this comes from a specialized body and hasn’t percolated higher yet.”