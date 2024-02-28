This is Pope Francis’ Prayer Intention for the Month of March

Pope Francis’ prayer intention for the month of March is for the martyrs of our day and witnesses to Christ.

“This month, I want to tell you a story that is a reflection of the Church today. It is the story of a little-known witness of faith,” Pope Francis stated in a video released Feb. 27.

“Visiting a refugee camp in Lesbos, a man told me, ‘Father, I am Muslim. My wife was Christian. Terrorists came to our place, looked at us and asked what our religion was. They approached my wife with a crucifix and told her to throw it on the ground. She didn’t do it, and they slit her throat in front of me.’ That’s what happened.”

The Holy Father added, “I know he held no grudges. He was focused on his wife’s example of love, a love for Christ that led her to accept, and to be faithful to the point of death.”

He reminded the faithful that “there will always be martyrs among us” and that it is a “sign that we’re on the right path.”

“A person who knows told me there are more martyrs today than at the beginning of Christianity,” he explained.

“The courage of the martyrs, the witness of the martyrs, is a blessing for everyone.”

Pope Francis concluded with a prayer: “Let us pray that those who risk their lives for the Gospel in various parts of the world might imbue the Church with their courage and missionary drive. And to be open to the grace of martyrdom.”

Pope Francis’ prayer video is promoted by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which raises awareness of monthly papal prayer intentions.