Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/tabernacle-of-chilean-church-desecrated

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Tabernacle of Chilean Church Desecrated

In his statement, the rector lamented ‘the sad and painful news’ and asked the faithful to join in prayers of reparation.

The tabernacle and scattered Hosts in Santiago, Chile.
The tabernacle and scattered Hosts in Santiago, Chile. (photo: Courtesy photo / Santuario y Parroquia de Lourdes Chile)
Giselle Vargas/CNA World

SANTIAGO, Chile — Father Pedro Pedraza, the rector of the Lourdes Grotto Shrine in Santiago, Chile, has reported that two ciboria which had contained consecrated Hosts were stolen from the shrine’s tabernacle March 28.

The Daughters of Saint Ann, nuns who live in the area, were “alerted by a call from parents from Saint Ann School,” who told them that there were “hosts lying in the street.”

Around 4:30 p.m. the superior picked up “some hosts and then others were found, along the same street.”

One ciborium was silver plated, and the other gold plated.

In his statement, the rector lamented “the sad and painful news” and asked the faithful to join in prayers of reparation.

“Forgiveness, Lord, for you were thrown away like garbage and by what we dare to do to you! What else do you have to put up with us doing to you?” the statement concluded.

The community will hold an act of reparation March 30, beginning with the rosary, followed by Mass.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up