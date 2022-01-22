Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/signs-of-life-march-for-life-2022-nqsdwh3z

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Signs of Life: March for Life 2022

Catholic News Agency found a variety of pro-life messages on Jan. 21.

Yuni and Natalie Wu of the Lexington-area in Kentucky attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21.
Yuni and Natalie Wu of the Lexington-area in Kentucky attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21. (photo: Katie Yoder / CNA)
Christine Rousselle/CNA Nation

Tens of thousands of Americans attended the 2022 March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday to challenge the legality of abortion and celebrate a culture of life. The largest annual pro-life event in the country marks the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Among the best signs that CNA saw at the march:

A man raises his Baby Yoda sign during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA

A man raises his Baby Yoda sign during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21. | Christine Rousselle/CNA


A woman holds up a sign while marching outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA

A woman holds up a sign while marching outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21. | Katie Yoder/CNA

A man holds up a sign while marching outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA

A man holds up a sign while marching outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life 2022. | Katie Yoder/CNA

A young woman holds another Baby Yoda Sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA

A young woman holds another Baby Yoda sign outside the Supreme Court at the March for Life 2022. | Christine Rousselle/CNA

Young adults hold colorful signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA

Young adults hold colorful signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life 2022. | Christine Rousselle/CNA

A woman sports a message on her coat outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA

A woman sports a message on her coat outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life 2022. | Katie Yoder/CNA

Ben (12) and Madeline (turning 14 on Jan. 21) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA

Ben (12) and Madeline (turning 14 on Jan. 21) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, attend the March for Life 2022. | Katie Yoder/CNA



A close-up of Akili’s sign at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA

Above is a close-up of Akili’s sign at the March for Life 2022. | Katie Yoder/CNA

18-year-old Akili of Warrenton, Virginia, at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA

18-year-old Akili of Warrenton, Virginia, holds a sign at the March for Life 2022. | Katie Yoder/CNA

A woman holds her pro-life sign during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA

A woman holds her pro-life sign during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life 2022. | Christine Rousselle/CNA

Mary St. Hilaire, of Wichita, Kansas (left), and Kristina Massa, 22, of Lincoln, Nebraska, at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Katie Yoder/CNA

Mary St. Hilaire, of Wichita, Kansas (left), and Kristina Massa, 22, of Lincoln, Nebraska, attend the March for Life 2022. | Katie Yoder/CNA

Two women gather during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA

Two women gather during a rally held on the National Mall at the March for Life 2022. | Christine Rousselle/CNA

Young people pose with their signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. Christine Rousselle/CNA

Young people pose with their signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court at the March for Life 2022. | Christine Rousselle/CNA

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up