National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/report-former-hong-kong-bishop-cardinal-zen-arrested

Report: Former Hong Kong Bishop Cardinal Zen Arrested

The 90-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong was reportedly detained in his role as a trustee of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund.

Cardinal Joseph Zen
Cardinal Joseph Zen (photo: Official photo / Cardinal Zen)
CNA Staff World

HONG KONG — Cardinal Joseph Zen has been arrested by the authorities in Hong Kong, according to local media reports.

The 90-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong was reportedly detained in his role as a trustee of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which helped pro-democracy protesters to pay their legal fees.

The Standard newspaper reported that the trustees were arrested on Wednesday evening local time, according to sources.

The fund, which was founded in 2019, disbanded last year after the national security police ordered it to share operational details, the newspaper said.

