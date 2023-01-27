Religious Freedom Institute Honors Tom Farr, Champion of Those Persecuted for Their Faith

The Religious Freedom Institute (RFI), one of the world’s leading religious liberty organizations, announced on Tuesday the retirement of Tom Farr as president and the appointment of his successor, Eric Patterson.

As one of RFI’s founding members, Farr has served as president since 2016. Patterson has served as RFI’s executive vice president since 2019.

Other leaders in the religious freedom world responded to the announcement with praise for Farr’s work and enthusiasm for Patterson’s appointment.

“The work of RFI is so critical right now, maybe more than ever. Tom Farr’s leadership and vision have been exemplary, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead it into this next chapter than Eric Patterson,” said John Stonestreet, president of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview.

RFI fights for freedom of religion in what Farr has called a world “experiencing a growing global crisis of religious freedom.”

RFI’s work ranges from fighting oppressive blasphemy laws that target Christians in majority-Muslim countries such as Pakistan to advising government agencies in the U.S. and abroad to educating students, professors, and administrators about the importance of freedom of religion.

As president, Farr called attention to this crisis, saying in 2019 that “violent religious persecution, severe government restrictions, and rising social hostilities challenge religious freedom in every region of the world.”

As president of RFI, Farr has spearheaded the organization’s research, education, and activism so that it has become a global leader in advocating for religious liberty.

The organization’s research has been used by the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and beyond to help shape policies that promote greater freedom of religion.

Based in Washington, D.C., RFI leadership, including Farr, testify regularly before Congress on behalf of policies to increase religious freedom across the globe.

“I’ve written two religious freedom laws in the last couple of years, and in both of those bills, who did I turn to? RFI leadership. It was that expertise that they bring that is unparalleled,” said New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith.

“There has been no greater friend to those persecuted for their faith around the globe than Tom Farr,” Smith said. “Tom has testified numerous times before Congress and always came prepared with timely and actionable suggestions, which soon found their way into legislation.”

Now Patterson, who has worked with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Military, will lead the organization’s efforts as president.

“(I) congratulate Eric Patterson as the incoming president,” wrote U.K. member of Parliament Rehman Chishti. “I know his knowledge, commitment, and excellent leadership skills will continue the outstanding work of RFI and address the many challenges people face around the world in being able to practice their faith.”

Though retiring as president, Farr will continue his work promoting religious freedom with RFI in the capacity of president emeritus.