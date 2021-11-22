Relic of Saint John Paul II Stolen From Historic Basilica

The relic consists of a drop of the blood of Saint John Paul II held in a small square shaped case with a golden frame and mounted on a metal representation of the pope’s papal coat of arms.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The rector of the Polish Catholic Mission in Argentina, Father Jorge Jacek Twarog, reported Sunday that the relic of Saint John Paul II, which was kept in Blessed Sacrament Basilica in Buenos Aires, was stolen.

The relic, which came to Argentina from Poland in 2016, consists of a drop of the blood of Saint John Paul II held in a small square shaped case with a golden frame and mounted on a metal representation of the pope’s papal coat of arms.

It was personally given to Father Twarog on August 19, 2016 by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, the archbishop of Krakow, at the Archbishop's Palace in the former capital of Poland.

The basilica’s pastor, Father Rafael Cáceres Olave and the Catholic community are taking all measures to find the relic and praying that it is retrieved soon.