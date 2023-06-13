Support the register

Pro Life and Family Office Vandalized by LGBT Marchers in Rome

Pro Vita & Famiglia (Pro Life & Family) headquarters in Rome was vandalized June 10, 2023. (photo: Pro Vita & Famiglia / via CNA)
Nicolás de Cárdenas/ACI Prensa/CNA World

The Italian association Pro Vita & Famiglia (Pro Life and Family) denounced an attack on its office in Rome after being called a derogatory term by the leader of the “LGBT Pride” demonstration in Italy, Mario Colamarino.

On Saturday, June 10, the demonstration in Rome passed in front of the association’s office, where, according to its president, Jacopo Coghe, participants voiced insults and committed acts of “verbal violence.”

This incident, along with statements by the leader of the LGBT lobby in Italy, has been part of the breeding ground for “a climate of hate” that materialized in the attack on the office of Pro Vita & Famiglia on Monday, June 12, according to Coghe.

The office’s security gate was covered with messages such as “abortion on demand,” “fascists should be hanged,” and “transfeminist revenge.” The remains of eggs thrown against the entrance of the premises could also be seen.

“Here again is the #LGBTQIA intolerance that only knows how to insult, denigrate, threaten, and wants to shut up everyone who thinks differently,” Coghe said on Twitter.

The pro-life leader said that, despite the violent actions, his organization will continue working toward its goals: “We will not be intimidated, and we will continue with our actions in defense of life, family, educational freedom and children.” 

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.

