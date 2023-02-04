Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/priest-5-students-arrested-for-we-refuse-corruption-chants-against-congolese-president-after-pope-francis-event-in-drc

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Priest, 5 Students Arrested for ‘We Refuse Corruption’ Chants Against Congolese President After Pope Francis Event in DRC

The students and Father Guy Julien Muluku, a Congolese member of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, were detained nearly 34 hours before being released shortly before 10pm on Feb. 3.

Pope Francis interacts with an energetic crowd of 65,000 young adults and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Feb. 2.
Pope Francis interacts with an energetic crowd of 65,000 young adults and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Feb. 2. (photo: National Catholic Register / Vatican Media)
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA World

A Catholic priest and five students were arrested after an event Thursday morning with Pope Francis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, allegedly for criticizing the country’s president.

The students and Father Guy Julien Muluku, a Congolese member of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, were detained nearly 34 hours before being released shortly before 10pm on Feb. 3.

The arrest and subsequent release was confirmed to CNA by the Congregation of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

The six were arrested around noon by the president’s intelligence service after Pope Francis’ gathering with Congolese youth at Martyrs’ Stadium in Kinshasa, DRC, on Feb. 2.

When Pope Francis spoke against corruption during the Feb. 2 event, part of the crowd broke into a chant in the Lingala language directed at the country’s president and saying his mandate was over, according to The Associated Press.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019, will be up for reelection in December.

Father Jean Baptiste Malenge, a delegate for the Congolese bishops’ conference and member of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, told EWTN News that a group of students from the Institute Saint Eugène de Mazenod in Kinshasa broke out in a song they learned from the late Congolese Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo: “Corruption, we refuse corruption,” adding, “Thief, beware.”

Father Muluku, who is academic secretary-general at the graduate school, was arrested with five of these students when he tried to protect them during the arrest.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up