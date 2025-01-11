President Biden Awards Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom With Distinction

Biden last met with Pope Francis in June of last year where the two discussed foreign policy in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine as well as climate change.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Pope Francis on Saturday and named him a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the White House said in a statement.

As the nation’s highest honor, the medal is “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the statement said.

This is the first time Biden has awarded the medal “with distinction,” according to the statement.

“The first Pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before,” the statement continued. “Above all, he is the People’s Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

Today, President Biden spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis and named him as a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction.



For decades, Pope Francis served the voiceless and vulnerable across Argentina. As a loving pastor, he joyfully answers children's… pic.twitter.com/qOP61r6BjE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 11, 2025





“For decades, [Jorge Bergoglio] served the voiceless and vulnerable across Argentina,” the White House statement said. “As Pope Francis, his mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children’s questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths.”

Earlier this week, Biden canceled his planned trip to Rome and a visit with Pope Francis in order to address the ongoing deadly wildfires in California. Biden was set to travel to Rome from Jan. 9 to 12 at Pope Francis’ invitation. His audience with the Holy Father was set for Jan. 10.

The president’s meeting with the Pope was set to focus on efforts to advance peace around the world. Biden was also scheduled to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Biden last met with Pope Francis in June of last year where the two discussed foreign policy in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine as well as climate change.

During a private audience at the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, the two leaders “emphasized the urgent need for an immediate cease-fire and a hostage deal” in Gaza and the need to “address the critical humanitarian crisis,” according to the White House.





CNA senior editor Daniel Payne contributed to this report.