Pope Francis Will Visit Malta in April, Local Church Confirms

VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Malta confirmed on Thursday that Pope Francis intends to make a two-day visit to the country in April.

A Feb. 10 announcement on its website said that the pope had accepted the invitation issued by Malta’s President George Vella, the civil authorities and local Church.

It said that the visit to Malta and Gozo, the two largest islands in the archipelago officially known as the Republic of Malta, will take place on April 2-3.

“The Pope will visit Valletta, Victoria, Floriana and Ħal Far, and the island of Gozo,” it said.

“The schedule and other details of the trip will be announced later.”

Ħal Far is the site of an immigration reception center housing migrants from Africa.

The Pope had initially planned to visit the island country in the central Mediterranean Sea on May 31, 2020, the Solemnity of Pentecost. But the Vatican announced that the trip had been “postponed until further notice” in March 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis.