Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-will-visit-malta-in-april-local-church-confirms

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Will Visit Malta in April, Local Church Confirms

The Pope will visit Valletta, Victoria, Floriana and Ħal Far, and the island of Gozo.

Pope Francis’ general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Feb. 9, 2022
Pope Francis’ general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Feb. 9, 2022 (photo: Vatican Media. / Vatican Media)
CNA Staff Vatican

VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Malta confirmed on Thursday that Pope Francis intends to make a two-day visit to the country in April.

A Feb. 10 announcement on its website said that the pope had accepted the invitation issued by Malta’s President George Vella, the civil authorities and local Church. 

It said that the visit to Malta and Gozo, the two largest islands in the  archipelago officially known as the Republic of Malta, will take place on April 2-3.

“The Pope will visit Valletta, Victoria, Floriana and Ħal Far, and the island of Gozo,” it said. 

“The schedule and other details of the trip will be announced later.”

Ħal Far is the site of an immigration reception center housing migrants from Africa.

The Pope had initially planned to visit the island country in the central Mediterranean Sea on May 31, 2020, the Solemnity of Pentecost. But the Vatican announced that the trip had been “postponed until further notice” in March 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up