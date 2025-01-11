Pope Francis Sends Prayers, Condolences as Los Angeles Battles Wildfires

The Los Angeles Archdiocese has set up a donation portal to help the community.

Pope Francis expressed his condolences Saturday to Los Angeles communities affected by devastating wildfires that have destroyed homes and churches, including the historic Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

In a telegram released by the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope said he was “saddened by the loss of life and the widespread destruction” caused by the fires near Los Angeles.

The Pontiff entrusted “the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God” and sent “heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss.”

President Joe Biden canceled his upcoming visit to Italy – which would have included a meeting with Pope Francis – to address the ongoing crisis in Southern California.

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, addressing the tragedy during a special Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Thursday, called on Catholics to become “instruments” of God’s love amid the devastation.

The archdiocese has set up a donation portal to help the community.

The fires began Tuesday and spread rapidly due to dry conditions and hurricane-force Santa Ana winds. Multiple blazes remained unchecked across thousands of acres as firefighters worked to gain control.

Among the destroyed structures was Corpus Christi Catholic Church. However, in what some consider miraculous, a Virgin Mary statue survived the blaze that consumed one parishioner’s home – the only item left standing after the fire reduced the building to ashes.

The archdiocese is coordinating with local Catholic agencies to provide resources to those affected by the fires.