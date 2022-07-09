Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-sends-condolences-to-japan-after-shinzo-abe-assassinated

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Sends Condolences to Japan After Shinzo Abe Assassinated

The former prime minister was shot on Friday while giving a speech in the city of Nara.

Pope Francis speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on June 6, 2014, in Vatican City, Vatican. The Pope sent his condolences on July 9, 2022, after Abe was assassinated.
Pope Francis speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on June 6, 2014, in Vatican City, Vatican. The Pope sent his condolences on July 9, 2022, after Abe was assassinated. (photo: Vatican Pool / Getty Images)
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA World

Pope Francis expressed his condolences at the assassination of Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, who was shot on Friday while giving a speech in the city of Nara.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, and he offers heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of Japan,” the July 9 telegram, signed by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said.

“In the wake of this senseless act, he prays that Japanese society will be strengthened in its historic commitment to peace and nonviolence.”

Abe, 67, was giving a campaign speech on a street in the south-central Japanese city of Nara on Friday morning when he was assassinated. 

Doctors said the politician suffered gun wounds to his neck and heart, according to the BBC. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 5pm local time on July 8.

A 41-year-old suspect, now in police custody, admitted to using a homemade gun to shoot Abe.

Abe had finished his fourth three-year term as prime minister in September 2020.

In 2019, he welcomed Pope Francis to Japan on the second-ever papal visit to the East Asian country Nov. 23-26.

If the most restrictive views are combined, almost half of respondents supported abortion no later than six weeks into pregnancy, and 72% backed abortion no later than 15 weeks.

New Survey: Abortion Limits Are Popular Among US Voters

The Harvard Center for American Political Studies/Harris Poll’s June 2022 national survey of registered voters shows 72% backed abortion no later than 15 weeks. In addition, 44% thought state legislatures should set abortion standards.

Kevin J. Jones/CNA Nation

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up