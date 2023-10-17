Pope Francis Says His Argentinian Friends May Be Among Hamas Attack Victims

In his conversation, Cymerman said that many Argentinians were among the dead and wounded, and some were taken hostage by Hamas.

Pope Francis has said that he fears some of his Argentinian friends were among the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Israeli journalist Henrique Cymerman posted on his social networks a video of the telephone conversation he had with the Pope on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Cymerman is a friend of Francis. In his conversation, he said that many Argentinians were among the dead and wounded, and some were taken hostage by Hamas. The Pope replied: “I know, I know. I think some of my friends are probably among them.”

The journalist proposed to the Pope that he meet with the families of the Israeli and Argentinian hostages, as this would show “great consolation at this time of mourning.”

Francis told Cymerman that he was willing to meet with them.