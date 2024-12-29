Support the register

Pope Francis Prays for South Korea Air Crash Victims and Families

The Pope’s prayers came as rescue operations continued at the site of the aviation tragedy in South Korea, where a Jeju Air flight carrying 181 people crashed earlier Sunday.

Pope Francis prays during his general audience on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. (photo: Vatican Media / VM)
AC Wimmer/CNA Vatican

Pope Francis expressed profound sorrow Sunday for the victims of South Korea’s deadliest aviation disaster.

He also extended prayers for families affected by ongoing conflicts worldwide.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff particularly pointed to the plight of those mourning the loss of loved ones in the tragic air accident that claimed at least 177 lives when a commercial aircraft crashed at Muan International Airport.

“My thoughts go to the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic air accident,” the Pope said, adding that he joins “in prayer for the survivors and for those who lost their lives.”

Addressing faithful gathered for the Feast of the Holy Family, the Holy Father broadened his pastoral plea to encompass families enduring hardships in conflict zones, specifically mentioning Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Sudan, and North Kivu.

“Let us pray for families suffering due to wars,” Francis urged the crowd, emphasizing the universal impact of armed conflicts on family life.

The Pope’s prayers came as rescue operations continued at the site of the aviation tragedy in South Korea, where a Jeju Air flight carrying 181 people crashed earlier Sunday.

