Pope Francis Names Bishop Frank Leo to Lead Archdiocese of Toronto in Canada

Pope Francis on Saturday appointed Bishop Francis (Frank) Leo to lead the Archdiocese of Toronto, Canada’s largest Catholic diocese.

Bishop Leo has been an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Montréal, Québec, since September 2022. He also served in various diplomatic posts for the Vatican from 2008 to 2012.

The archbishop-designate succeeds Cardinal Thomas Collins, who has led the Toronto Archdiocese since 2007. Pope Francis accepted 76-year-old Archbishop Collins’ resignation on Feb. 11 for reasons of age.

Archbishop-designate Leo, 51, will be installed as archbishop in a ceremony at St. Michael’s Cathedral-Basilica. The date has not yet been announced.

The Metropolitan Archdiocese of Toronto covers the territory of the Greater Toronto Area, capital of the province of Ontario. It has 225 parishes, almost 400 priests, and close to 2 million Catholics.

“I thank Pope Francis for the confidence he has placed in me. This was a most unexpected appointment, yet I have learned throughout my priesthood and service to the Church that God’s special plans for us unfold in unexpected moments that lead to tremendous blessings,” Archbishop-designate Leo said.

Cardinal Collins said he offers his prayers, best wishes, and support to Archbishop-designate Leo in his new role.

“His knowledge of the Church, both in Canada and around the world, as well as his unfailing service over many years, demonstrates his commitment to serve joyfully and faithfully,” he said.

Archbishop-designate Leo is the son of two Italian immigrants. He was born in Montréal in 1971 and entered the city’s seminary in 1990.

He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Montréal on Dec. 14, 1996.

Father Leo served in parish assignments for 10 years, until accepting an invitation to enroll in the Vatican’s Rome academy for diplomatic training in 2006. For two years, he studied canon law and philosophy.

He then served in the apostolic nunciature in Australia and in the Study Mission of the Holy See in Hong Kong before returning to Montréal in 2012.

In Canada, the priest was on the formation team of the Grand Séminaire de Montréal.

He was general secretary of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) from 2015 to 2021.

From Feb. 1, 2022, he served as vicar general and moderator of the curia of the Archdiocese of Montréal, before being named an auxiliary bishop of the diocese five months later. He was consecrated a bishop on Sept. 12, 2022.

The archbishop-designate speaks English, French, Italian and Spanish.

Among other degrees, Archbishop-designate Leo has a doctorate in systematic theology, with a specialization in Mariology, from the University of Dayton.