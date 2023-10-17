Pope Francis Names an Auxiliary Bishop for Paris

Father Tois was born on Sept. 28, 1965, in the town of Le Petit-Quevilly in the Archdiocese of Rouen. He is 58 years old.

The Vatican Press Office announced Oct. 17 that Pope Francis has appointed Father Emmanuel Tois as a new auxiliary bishop of Paris.

The auxiliary bishop-elect was until now vicar general of the Archdiocese of Paris, led by Archbishop Laurent Bernard Ulrich, who assumed the main French see in May 2022 following the resignation of the now-archbishop emeritus, Michel Aupetit.

With the appointment of Father Tois as an auxiliary bishop, whose episcopal consecration will take place on Nov. 17 in the Church of Saint-Sulpice, the Archdiocese of Paris will have two auxiliary bishops. The other is Bishop Philippe Marsset.

Father Tois was born on Sept. 28, 1965, in the town of Le Petit-Quevilly in the Archdiocese of Rouen. He is 58 years old.

He studied law at the University of Rennes and was a student at the National School of the Judiciary. After his experience as a judge, he entered the Paris seminary and obtained a bachelor’s degree in theology. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Paris on June 30, 2012.

He has held, among others, the following positions: vicar of Our Lady of the Cross Parish (2012–2017); chaplain of the Association of Catholic Judges and Justice Officials of Paris (2014–2021); pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish (2017–2021); and dean of the Alésia-Plaisance deanery (2018–2021). Since 2021 he has been vicar general of the Archdiocese of Paris.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.