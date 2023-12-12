Pope Francis Appoints Colombian Priest as Auxiliary Bishop in Archdiocese of Quebec

The newly appointed bishop speaks Spanish, French, and English but also knows sign language and has basic knowledge of the language of the Indigenous Mi’kmaq, many of whom reside in the Archdiocese of Quebec.

Pope Francis appointed a Colombian-born priest, Father Juan Carlos Londoño, to serve as a new auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Quebec, Canada, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

“We welcome with great joy the new auxiliary bishop that Pope Francis is offering us at the start of our jubilee year of the 350th anniversary of the diocese,” Archbishop Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of the Archdiocese of Quebec said in a statement on Tuesday.

Father Londoño, who was ordained on Nov. 24, 2001, was originally a priest for the Archdiocese of Medellín, Colombia. Since 2008, he had been serving in the Diocese of Gaspé, Canada, assigned to the titular See of Beatia, as an overseas priest “fidei donum,” or a priest who retains his association with his home diocese but serves another diocese.

“There is a wink from the Lord in receiving a missionary bishop,” Archbishop Lacroix said in his announcement. “We were born from a great missionary impulse and we wish to continue to be a missionary diocese because the proclamation of the Gospel is always a great challenge for our time.”

“We welcome you with open arms, dear Bishop Juan Carlos Londoño, and we look forward to working with you in the service of this large and beautiful diocesan community. Welcome to us, your new home!” the cardinal said.

The newly appointed bishop speaks Spanish, French, and English but also knows sign language and has basic knowledge of the language of the Indigenous Mi’kmaq, many of whom reside in the Archdiocese of Quebec.

Londoño was born on April 3, 1974. He attended the Seminario Conciliar de Medellin, a seminary, and the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, a pontifical university, both of which are in his hometown of Medellín.

According to the Vatican, Father Londoño previously served as the vicar in the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Parish and a chaplain in the Archdiocese of Medellin. He also served as the pastor of Saint-Camille de Lelis, of Saint-Antoine Marie Claret, of the Notre-Dame des Cascapédia Pastoral Sector, and of the De la Rivière à la Montagne Pastoral Sector.

Father Londoño will serve alongside Auxiliary Bishop Marc Pelchat.

The archdiocese will introduce Father Londoño to the diocesan community on Tuesday through a live webcast on ECDQ.tv, according to a diocesan statement.