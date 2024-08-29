PHOTOS: New Vatican Gardens Tour Invites Families to Explore God’s Natural ‘Masterpieces’

Sister Edwards said one of the first activities on the walk is to listen to the sounds of nature in the English Garden.

The Vatican Museums this summer introduced a new family-friendly excursion through the papal gardens, an experience designed to teach children how to “contemplate and appreciate nature,” according to the tour’s originator.

Whether skipping down a tree-lined path, sitting on a tree stump, or spotting turtles in a fountain, children and their families now have the chance to encounter the Vatican Gardens in a way tailored to capture the attention of some of its youngest visitors.

A young visitor at the Vatican Gardens in Vatican City, Aug. 23, 2024. Credit: Hannah Brockhaus/CNA

“There was a desire to give families something to actually do together in the museum. There’s such a wealth of possibilities. And so we wanted to, for the first time, dedicate an actual tour to families,” Sister Emanuela Edwards of the Missionaries of Divine Revelation told CNA during an Aug. 23 preview of the tour.

Sister Edwards, who designed the tour as part of her role heading the Vatican Museums’ office of educational activities, said one of the first activities on the walk is to listen to the sounds of nature in the English Garden.

Sister Emanuela Edwards of the Missionaries of Divine Revelation at the Vatican Gardens in Vatican City, Aug. 23, 2024. Credit: Hannah Brockhaus/CNA

“We start by identifying all the different sounds from the natural world,” she said. “But of course, what can be more joyful and more natural than to hear children laughing and enjoying themselves as well? And so to the natural world, we also add this wonderful and essential human element, which is the joy of being together in the family.”

The roughly two-hour “Capture Nature” tour is currently offered on Saturday mornings in English and Italian to groups of about 20 people. It is fully accessible to children with intellectual or physical disabilities — something Edwards said was very important to them when designing the visit.

On a recent tour with two families, CNA followed 5-year-old twins Francesco and Chiara Salvatori and 7-year-old Margherita Scavetta as they played games inviting them to use their senses in various areas of the gardens.

Isabella Salandri with young visitors at the Vatican Gardens in Vatican City, Aug. 23, 2024. Credit: Hannah Brockhaus/CNA

A highlight for all the children was trying to count the number of turtles living in the fountain next to the Casina Pio IV, the home of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

Another game asked the kids to work together with their parents to find and identify certain plants from the Bible in the Scripture garden.

With the cupola of St. Peter’s Basilica as a backdrop, the three children were asked to spot particular plants or features of fountains and buildings.

St. Peter's Basilica rises in the background at the Vatican Gardens in Vatican City, Aug.23, 2024. Credit: Hannah Brockhaus/CNA

During one stop in the walk — which passes statues of Mary, including a replica of the Marian grotto at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France — the children got to create their own “masterpieces” with leaves, bird feathers, and twigs collected along the way.

Sister Edwards, whose religious order is sometimes called by the nickname “the green sisters” for the unusual color of their habits, explained that the tour also takes some of its inspiration from Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical Laudato Si’.

“A few steps away there’s the Vatican Museums, where there are the masterpieces of art,” she said. “But in the garden, we’re able to teach the young children that the trees are also the masterpieces of the garden. And so they learn how to care for those masterpieces as well.”

Children create their own “masterpieces” with leaves, bird feathers, and twigs collected along the way during a tour of the Vatican Gardens on Aug. 23, 2024. Credit: Hannah Brockhaus/CNA

Guide Isabella Salandri, one of several tour guides handpicked by Edwards to lead the family tours, interacted with Francesco, Chiara, and Margherita in an engaging way, telling them in lively tones about features of the Vatican Gardens, especially those involving animals, like the monumental Aquilone Fountain, which features a large eagle, the personification of the north wind in Roman mythology.

“The opportunity for the children to do something very interactive we found quite original and fun,” Margherita’s mom, Paola Nuccetelli, said. “Even we are having fun getting to see something we don’t usually see in the city. ... And then, who expects to see woods in the heart of Rome?”

Near the end of the tour, the families were surprised by an appearance from Vatican gardener Augusto Minosse, who drove up to the group in his little work van. He asked the kids about their visit and posed for a selfie with Margherita.

Vatican gardener Augusto Minosse greets visitors at the Vatican Gardens in Vatican City, Aug. 23, 2024. Credit: Hannah Brockhaus/CNA

“It was really an immense joy to see [our childrens’] wonder at nature, at creation,” the twins’ dad, Daniele Salvatori, said.

“Certainly for us, and I think also for others, when one is immersed in nature, you become closer to God,” his wife, Romina Zicca, added.

As the tour wrapped up under the hot, noonday sun, guide Salandri asked the three children: “Are you ready for the last game?”

“Does it have to be the last?” Margherita asked.