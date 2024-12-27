Norwegian Bishop Partners With EWTN and Exodus 90 for New ‘Desert Fathers’ Podcast Series

The podcast’s launch coincides with the Catholic Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, which Bishop Varden sees as particularly significant.

Bishop Erik Varden of Trondheim, Norway, has announced a new collaboration with EWTN and Exodus 90 to produce The Desert Fathers in a Year, a podcast series launching Jan. 1, 2025, that aims to bring the wisdom of early Christian monasticism to modern audiences.

The series, with the first episodes recorded at the Cistercian monastery of Nový Dvůr in the Czech Republic, will explore the teachings of the desert fathers and mothers — the first Christian monks and nuns who retreated to the desert in the fourth century to seek God through prayer and asceticism.

“We live in a desert of distractions,” Bishop Varden told CNA. “The desert fathers show us how to find true joy and meaning through the love of Christ. They learned to master distractions and temptations through prayer and silence, and this can inspire us to find direction in life.”

“St. Benedict wrote: ‘Never lose faith in God’s grace.’ This is a pillar for us as we navigate through challenges. By placing the love of Christ at the center, we can find strength and hope, even in difficult times,” the bishop said.

Drawing from ancient wisdom

The desert fathers and mothers were “a laboratory for Christian faith and practice,” according to Varden. Through simple and down-to-earth advice, they developed practical approaches to overcoming temptations and finding freedom in Christ.

Varden emphasized the relevance of these ancient teachings for modern Christians. “My first advice is always this: Start by clearing some space in your life. It’s not a myth that modern life can be less hectic than we think. We don’t always have to be trapped in busyness,” he said.

The bishop recommended beginning with a fundamental practice from the desert fathers: “Don’t give voice to every thought that enters your mind. Weigh it first. This can help us become more aware and present in our daily walk with God.”

Modern application

The podcast series aims to help contemporary listeners find stillness and balance in their daily lives. Each week’s episode will guide listeners through the desert fathers’ insights into prayer, asceticism, and community.

Varden noted how the teachings of the desert fathers have already inspired modern spiritual initiatives. “The founders of Exodus 90 [a 90-day challenge for men leading up to Easter Sunday] were captivated by the richness of the Church’s ascetic tradition. They saw that this wisdom was relevant to the times, and the response has shown that they were right,” he said.

“My role is simply to convey treasures I myself have received,” Varden added. Through the podcast, he hopes to demonstrate how the desert fathers provide practical tools for living a life in Christ. “They went out into the desert to learn what it means to live in Christ. That’s what it’s all about, and it’s just as relevant to us today.”

“The Desert Fathers in a Year” will be available on the Hallow app, YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms. Additional resources will be available at desertfathers.com.

Who were the desert fathers?

The desert fathers and mothers emerged in the fourth century as Christianity’s first monks and nuns. They established communities in the deserts of Egypt, Palestine, and Syria, dedicating themselves to lives of prayer, asceticism, and spiritual growth. Their teachings and practices have profoundly influenced Christian monasticism and spirituality for nearly two millennia.