Nigeria Diocese Appeals for Help, Prayers After Thousands Displaced by Floods

The Diocese of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria is appealing for prayers and humanitarian assistance for thousands of people displaced by floods that intensified Sept. 10.

In a Facebook post, the diocese announced that the flooding in Maiduguri, a city in Borno Estate, is the worst the region has experienced in decades.

Images circulated on social media platforms show St. Patrick’s Cathedral submerged under water and a few visible rooftops of buildings in the surrounding areas of the city known for Boko Haram activity.

The catastrophic event is believed to be the result of damage to the Alau Dam, located several miles from Maiduguri city.

Explaining the nature of the devastation in the Facebook post, the diocese said: “Maiduguri city experienced the worst flooding in over 30 years… Thousands have been rendered homeless and no one knows the number of fatalities yet.”

“Please pray for us,” the diocese representative requested in the post, adding that the diocese has been working on reaching out for support to help those affected.

“Kindly give what you can to assist; help spread this message… and pray for us.”

The diocese said that there is no food, shelter, or sanitation facilities for those displaced by the floods, adding: “Government has reopened the IDP [internally displaced person] camps, but these are overwhelmed by the number of those seeking refuge.”

In further attempts to describe the nature of the catastrophe, the diocese said the raging waters had broken the confines of a zoo, allowing dangerous animals to roam freely.

“There are also news reports of a prison break,” the post noted.

Meanwhile, the pontifical charity foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) International has launched an urgent appeal for prayer and support for the affected community of Maiduguri.

In a statement on Sept. 11, ACN said it had contacted the Diocese of Maiduguri to determine the extent of the damage, its impact on the community, and the immediate needs of those affected.