New Chinese Bishop Ordained Under Vatican-China Agreement

Bishop Anthony Ji Weizhong is the second Chinese bishop to be ordained since the Vatican in October renewed its agreement on the appointment of Catholic bishops for an additional four years.

The Vatican announced this week that Pope Francis has erected a new diocese in China and appointed Father Anthony Ji Weizhong as its first bishop.

The Pope decided last October to suppress the Diocese of Fenyang in mainland China, which was originally erected in 1946 by Pope Pius XII, and at the same time erect the new Diocese of Lüliang.

Diocesan borders have been an area of dispute between the Vatican and China in the decades since the Chinese Communist Party came to power and started to redraw diocesan lines, seeking to bring them more in line with Chinese administrative boundaries.

Indeed, the territory of the newly created Diocese of Lüliang conforms to the territory of the city of Lüliang, located about 400 miles southwest of Beijing in western Shanxi province. It will serve a total population of 3.3 million people, of whom approximately 20,000 are Catholics. A total of 51 priests and 26 religious sisters serve in the diocese.

Pope Francis appointed Father Weizhong as bishop of Lüliang on Oct. 28, 2024, having approved him in the context of the “Provisional Agreement,” better known as the Vatican-China deal, which appears to give the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) some ability to choose episcopal candidates.

Bishop Weizhong, 51, was ordained a priest in 2001 for the Diocese of Fenyang. He studied in China and in Germany and served in Fenyang as deputy parish priest, head of the diocesan pastoral center, and as vicar general. He was ordained on Jan. 20 at the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The see of the Fenyang Diocese remained vacant after the death of Bishop Huo Cheng, who spent 14 years in prison during the Cultural Revolution and had led the Church of Fenyang in communion with the Holy See since 1991, AsiaNews reported.

Bishop Weizhong is the second Chinese bishop to be ordained since the Vatican in October renewed its “Provisional Agreement” with China on the appointment of Catholic bishops for an additional four years, until at least Oct. 22, 2028. Shortly after the Vatican renewed the deal last fall, Matthew Zhen Xuebin was consecrated as the new coadjutor bishop of Beijing, having been appointed in August.

Originally signed in September 2018, the provisional agreement was previously renewed for a two-year period in 2020 and again in October 2022. The terms of the agreement have never been made public, though Pope Francis has said it includes a joint commission between the Chinese government and the Vatican on the appointment of Catholic bishops, overseen by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Holy See has acknowledged that China has several times violated the terms of the agreement by unilaterally appointing Catholic bishops in Shanghai and the “Diocese of Jiangxi,” a large diocese created by the Chinese government that is not recognized by the Vatican.

Chinese officials have reportedly ordered the removal of crosses from churches and have replaced images of Christ and the Virgin Mary with images of President Xi Jinping, according to a 2024 report from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

USCIRF also reports that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) “sinicization of religion” campaign has led to censored religious texts, clergy forced to preach CCP ideology, and the required display of CCP slogans in churches.