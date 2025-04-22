National Catholic Education Association to Highlight Artificial Intelligence

This month in Florida, a national Catholic education group is bringing together teachers and school administrators for one of the largest private education gatherings in the nation.

More than 3,200 are set to attend the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) 2025 Convention at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando this week, April 22–24. A major focus at the conference is developing a faith-based response to artificial intelligence in education.

Religious sisters attend the NCEA 2024 Convention in Pittsburgh. Credit: Photo courtesy of NCEA

The event will continue as scheduled following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday as the Church mourns and prays for the late Holy Father.

“As we pray for his eternal rest, we also pray in this Jubilee of Hope that Catholic school educators will embrace Pope Francis’ call to be pilgrims of hope, bringing Christ’s joy and peace to the world,” the association president and CEO, Steven Cheeseman, said on Monday.

Cheeseman said the pope’s witness of humility and joy inspires Catholic educators.

“For the last 12 years, Pope Francis faithfully shepherded the Church with his signature joy and humility — two virtues that every Catholic school educator is called to emulate in their vocation,” Cheesman said.

“His unwavering focus on the Lord’s mercy and our responsibility to care for the most vulnerable among us are hallmarks of this inspiring servant leader,” he continued.

The convention will feature breakout sessions for professional learning as well as Mass, Eucharistic adoration, and time for fellowship.

Cheeseman shared his hope that the event will “engage, empower, and inspire everyone who serves in Catholic education.”

Featured breakout session topics include promoting student success, addressing mental health, and integrating students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Various sessions also highlight developing a Catholic culture, addressing teacher burnout, and even a workshop on transitioning to a classical curriculum — a growing trend in Catholic education.

Given the growing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI), conference speakers will highlight how to build faith-based policies around artificial intelligence.

NCEA spokesperson BeeJae Visitacion said the conference will address AI from a faith-based perspective to help Catholic school educators “to lead with both innovation and integrity.”

AI is “transforming the field of education,” said Visitacion, who is the director of communications for the association.

But what’s the Catholic response?

Keynotes and breakout sessions on AI will address “its ethical considerations in a faith-based context,” Visitacion said.

Attendees at the National Catholic Education Association 2024 Convention in Pittsburgh. Credit: Photo courtesy of NCEA

The conference will examine “how AI tools can be integrated to support — not replace — the vocation of education,” Visitacion added.

Author and educator Dan Fitzpatrick and Holy Cross priest and educator Father Nate Wills will both give keynote addresses on AI on April 22 and April 24, respectively.

“These conversations will ensure that participants walk away with a clear, mission-centered framework for navigating this fast-moving field,” Visitacion said.

As school choice programs throughout the country are increasing access to private education, the convention will address the impact of school choice.

Breakout sessions will help leaders develop their response to the growth of school choice, which, as Visitacion said, “has profoundly impacted Catholic schools.”

“Dedicated sessions will explore how school choice is shaping enrollment trends, funding models, and family engagement,” Visitacion said.

“Experts from dioceses with robust school choice programs will share insights, best practices, and real-world data on how these policies are helping Catholic schools grow and thrive.”

The convention is “one of the largest private-education association gatherings in the nation,” according to the association’s webpage.

Cheeseman shared his excitement to welcome attendees to the conference “for this national expression of hope and purpose as we carry out our shared mission to form students in faith, knowledge, and service.”

The upcoming event, he told CNA, “is more than our annual convention.”

“It’s a celebration of the mission and ministry of Catholic schools,” Cheeseman said.

Future NCEA conventions are set for April 7–9, 2026, in Minneapolis and March 30–April 1, 2027, in Indianapolis. For more information visit here.