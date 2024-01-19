Mississippi’s New ‘MAMA’ App Connects Moms With the Help They Need

Mississippi's Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the new app is an extension of the state’s website that aims to connect expectant mothers to the resources they need.

Days before the 51st March for Life, the state of Mississippi launched an app aimed to connect mothers with resources including health care, adoption, food assistance, and job opportunities.

The Mississippi attorney general announced the launch of the Mississippi Access to Maternal Assistance (MAMA) app on Tuesday.

“Our state is blessed with countless public and private resources, but it can be challenging to navigate while also adjusting to a changing family,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a Jan. 16 press release.

“Whether you are a mother-to-be or a mother of three, MAMA can quickly connect women and their children to the resources they need to thrive, including infant essentials, food, financial assistance, clothing, shelter, job opportunities, and child care,” she continued.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch led the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe v. Wade. Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch

The MAMA app shows resources for categories including pregnancy aid, health, safety from domestic violence, adoption resources, food and material aid, financial aid and child care assistance, and job openings and training. By selecting a category viewers can find a service directory featuring a map of local, relevant organizations that offer resources and aid.

Fitch, the first female attorney general in Mississippi, led the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The MAMA app is an extension of the state’s website that aims to connect expectant mothers to the resources they need. Since its launch in October, the site has brought in more than 7,000 visitors.

“Mama, you can do this, and you don’t have to do it alone,” Fitch said in a public service announcement about the website.

According to the press release, Fitch’s office added more than 100 new resources to the directory including public, private, and faith-based organizations since the launch of the website. The office is still looking for more in-state resources to connect with.

Mississippi's MAMA app helps mothers find much needed resources. Credit: Courtesy of the Office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch

The MAMA app is part of Fitch’s Empowerment Project, which advocates for legislation that aids women and their families, focusing on child care access, flexible workplace policies, and child support enforcement. She launched it following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The announcement precedes the national March for Life in Washington, D.C. The theme of this year’s March is “With Every Woman, For Every Child.”

Similar resources have been launched in other states, such as Hope Florida, a hotline launched by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, as a way to connect people in need with both public and private resources.