Midnight Mass in Bethlehem: Patriarch Addresses Gazan Christians, Calls for End to War

The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem shared the news that on Christmas Eve the local Church was able to deliver supplies to the people taking refuge at Holy Family parish in Gaza.

The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, presided over midnight Mass for Christmas at the Church of St. Catherine in Bethlehem, addressing the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on Gazans and sharing the news that on Christmas Eve the local Church was able to deliver supplies to the people taking refuge at Holy Family parish in Gaza.

Concelebrating at the Mass were papal almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, apostolic delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, and the bishops of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, prays the Our Father together with the priests and the faithful, during the midnight Mass of Christmas at the Church of St. Catherine, in Bethlehem. Dec. 25. | Marinella Bandini

Representatives of the diplomatic corps and civil society were present at the Mass in the front rows.

Applause from the faithful in attendance greeted the patriarch’s words directly addressed to the Christians of Gaza:

“I used to spend some days with you before Christmas every year. Only God knows how many attempts we tried to be there this year. We are ready to do whatever we can for you. All our lives are at your service. You’re not alone. We’ll never abandon you. You are experiencing fear, death and tragedies, but you’re a light in this moment, for your courageous presence there. From Bethlehem, we are hugging you. May you feel the warmth of our closeness and affection as much as possible.”

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa makes his entrance into the Church of St. Catherine in Bethlehem for the celebration of the Christmas midnight Mass. | Marinella Bandini

The patriarch announced that, thanks to collaboration with Jordan, the Church of Jerusalem succeeded in delivering supplies to the Latin parish in Gaza on Christmas Eve. He did not elaborate on details.

Cardinal Pizzaballa also called for a definitive solution for Gaza.

“It is not enough to talk about a cease-fire; we don’t want a cease-fire; we want the hostilities to end,” he said. “We have to stop this nonsense.”

He also said of the Gazan people: “Though living on their own land, they continually hear ‘there is no place for them.’ For decades they have been waiting for the international community to find solutions to end the occupation under which they are forced to live and its consequences.”

The statue of the Baby Jesus was unveiled by the Franciscan friars of the Custody of the Holy Land during the singing of the Gloria, at the midnight Mass of Christmas in the Church of St. Catherine, in Bethlehem. | Marinella Bandini

The patriarch spoke in his homily of the need to make a place for all people.

“It seems for us today that there is no room for Christmas,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said in his homily. “The noise of weapons, the children’s tears, the suffering of the refugees, the cry of the poor, the grief of so many mourning families, seem to make our songs lose harmony.”

But it is in the darkness of this world that the Church proclaims Christmas anew, he said.

“Every night, God always finds room for his Christmas. Even for us, here, today: God can make room even in the hardest of hearts,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said.

A young girl participates in the midnight Mass of Christmas in Bethlehem. Behind her, a Christmas tree stands tall. The church was filled with local faithful, who this year took the place of pilgrims. | Marinella Bandini

Cardinal Pizzaballa invited all “to increase our actions that speak of brotherhood, peace, acceptance, forgiveness and reconciliation: saying Yes to what is good, Yes to peace, Yes to dialogue and Yes to others. It should not be a rhetorical exercise but a responsible commitment. It should make room, not occupy it; find a place for others and not deny them one.”

The church was filled with local Christians taking the place this year of pilgrims who can’t be in Bethlehem at this time because of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Thank you for being here,” the patriarch said to the faithful in attendance.

After his homily, he sang a song in Arabic called Jesus Is Born, Alleluia and invited the congregation to join with him, because even in the darkness “we are children of the Light,” he said. “Jesus is with us; he’s our joy. That’s why we are not afraid! We’re never afraid!”

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa prays in front of the statue of Baby Jesus placed in the niche traditionally identified as the manger, in the Grotto of the Nativity, in Bethlehem. The prayer took place at the end of Christmas 2023 midnight Mass in the Church of St. Catherine, presided over by the patriarch himself. | Marinella Bandini

At the end of the Mass, the patriarch processed to the Grotto of the Nativity, cradling the statue of the Baby Jesus, which was unveiled by the Franciscan friars of the Custody of the Holy Land during the singing of the Gloria. Cardinal Pizzaballa placed it on the silver star that marks the birthplace of Jesus.

From there, the Gospel of the Nativity according to Luke was proclaimed, and the statue of Baby Jesus was placed in the niche, traditionally identified as the manger.