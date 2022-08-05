Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/mexican-bishops-offer-prayers-for-trapped-miners

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Mexican Bishops Offer Prayers for Trapped Miners

As 10 miners remain trapped, the bishops asked for the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Mexican soldiers and rescue personnel work at the coal mine where 10 miners were trapped Wednesday after a collapse, in the Agujita community, Sabinas municipality, Coahuila state, Mexico, on August 5, 2022.
Mexican soldiers and rescue personnel work at the coal mine where 10 miners were trapped Wednesday after a collapse, in the Agujita community, Sabinas municipality, Coahuila state, Mexico, on August 5, 2022. (photo: Julio Cesar Aguilar / AFP/Getty)
David Ramos/CNA/Aci Prensa World

The Mexican Bishops’ Conference assured the “prayers and solace” of the Catholic Church for the families of miners trapped in coal mines Aug. 3, praying they “may return safe and sound to their homes.” The bishops also entrusted the miners to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

In an Aug. 4 statement, the Mexican bishops said they lament “the accident that occurred yesterday in the coal mines in Sabinas, Coahuila state, where 10 miners are still trapped.”

“As a Church we offer our prayers and solace to the families of the miners,” they said.

The National Coordination of Civil Protection of the Government of Mexico said in a statement that at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 3, “an accident occurred in a coal mine located in the area known as ‘Conchas’ near the town of Agujita, Sabinas municipio (county), Coahuila.”

“The accident occurred when the workers, in the course of their excavation activities, breached an adjoining area full of water, which caused a flood when it collapsed, trapping a group of miners.”

Five miners managed to escape and have received medical attention. Two have already been discharged.

However, 10 miners remain trapped.

The Mexican bishops said in their statement that “we implore God to give us hope and strengthen us in these moments of anguish, that he may grant us their safe return to their homes.”

“We pray for the lives of each of the trapped miners, and we place them under the intercession of our Mother, the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe."

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up