National Catholic Register News

March for Life 2023: Updates from Reporters on the Ground in Washington

Thousands of pro-lifers gather in Washington today to make their voices heard.

The crowd at the 2018 March for Life in Washington, D.C.
Jonah McKeown/CNA Nation

The 50th anniversary of the March for Life kicks off today, Jan. 20, approximately seven months following the supreme court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case which legalized abortion across the nation.

Follow along here for live updates of the march, all times are in U.S. Eastern Standard Time:

Jan. 19, 5:00 p.m.

Thousands of pilgrims from across the nation gather at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C. for the opening Mass in the National Prayer Vigil for Life. The main celebrant of the Mass was Bishop Michael Burbidge of the nearby Arlington Diocese.

Bishop Burbidge was recently elected to chair the U.S. Bishops Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

Pilgrims gathered at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C. on Jan. 19 to pray for the unborn. Lauretta Brown

The basilica was filled with young people, including loads of high school and college students, many of whom have traveled to the basilica in preparation for the march. 

