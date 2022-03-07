Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/lvivs-armenian-cathedral-removes-christ-statue-for-safekeeping-amid-ukraine-conflict

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Lviv's Armenian Cathedral Removes Christ Statue for Safekeeping Amid Ukraine Conflict

Since the invasion began, Lviv has become a “western capital” of the country as Kyiv, the capital, came under attack.

The Armenian Cathedral of Lviv.
The Armenian Cathedral of Lviv. (photo: Jennifer Boyer via Flickr / (CC BY 2.0)
Christine Rousselle/CNA World

A picture of a statue of Christ being removed from the Armenian Cathedral of Lviv for safekeeping has gone viral on Twitter. 

The picture, which was posted by Tim Le Berre on March 5, shows five men lowering a statue of Christ through a wall. A follow-up tweet from Le Berre depicts the statue wrapped in packaging foam sheets ahead of transport. 

Jesus Christ statue being taken out of Armenian Cathedral of Lviv, Ukraine, to be stored in a bunker for protection. The last time it was taken out was during WWII. pic.twitter.com/vjWxa00ecW

— Tim (@TimLeBerre) March 5, 2022

According to Le Berre, the statue will “be stored in a bunker for protection,” and the last time the statue was removed was World War II. 

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Lviv, which is in western Ukraine near Poland, was subject to airstrikes. 

The Armenian Cathedral of Lviv, which was first constructed in 1363, has an interesting history that has been marked by a series of fires, wars, and other societal upheaval. From the 1600s until 1945, the cathedral was home to the Armenian Catholic population of Lviv. 

In 1945, following the Second World War and the annexation of Lviv by the Soviet Union, Soviet authorities arrested Rev. Dionizy Kajetanowicz, the cathedral’s rector, after he refused to become an Orthodox priest. Kajetanowicz died in a gulag nine years later. During this time, most Polish Armenian Catholics were forced to leave Lviv for Poland. 

The Armenian Catholic Archdiocese of Lviv has been vacant since 1938. 

In 2000, the cathedral became custody of the newly-established Eparchy of Ukraine of the Armenian Apostolic Church, but Armenian Catholics are still permitted to use the cathedral for liturgies.

A mob storms the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Hope Within Crisis (Jan. 16)

As the nation struggles with the COVID pandemic, economic uncertainty and political upheaval, Catholics are also troubled by deep crises within the Church. What is the way forward for authentic renewal? This week on Register Radio, we talk with author Ralph Martin about his analysis of this moment especially in light of his latest book, A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward. And then, we are joined by Catherine Hadro, host of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, to assess 8 Hopeful Signs for the Pro-Life Movement in 2021.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up