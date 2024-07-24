Led by Bishops, Indian Christians Mount Pressure on Government to Curb Atrocities

As anti-Christian violence continues in India, Christian leadership there, including the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), has been putting pressure on the national government to address violence against Christians from Hindu nationalists as well as other concerns.

A delegation under the ecumenical United Christian Forum (UCF) on July 20 called on Kiren Rijiju, minister for minority affairs, to curb “targeted violence and atrocities against Christians.”

The UCF meeting with the key minister in the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came a week after the entire leadership of CBCI — led by its president, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, and secretary-general, Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi — met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12.

“It is with heavy hearts that we express our anguish over the growing attacks on Christians and their institutions by antisocial elements in different parts of India,” the CBCI leadership told Modi, who assumed the office of prime minister for the third in time early June.

Since May 2023, the state of Manipur has been suffering a protracted violent clash between the majority of Meiteis (most of them Hindus) and the minority Kukis (all of them Christians), which has left more than 230 dead. Here is a Kuki church in Imphal in Manipur, which was burned in an attack. Credit: Anto Akkara

“There have been several instances of harassment and attacks under false allegations of forced conversions and the misuse of anti-conversion laws. We wish to clarify that the Church firmly opposes forced conversions,” the CBCI pointed out.

The ecumenical UCF, which had been consistently monitoring and documenting anti-Christian violence, was more graphic in its memorandum presented to the minister for minority affairs.

“As of June 2024, a staggering 361 incidents targeting Christians or against persons with faith in the Lord Jesus Christ have been recorded [in 2024],” the UCF pointed out. “The primary reason for these attacks has been allegations of fraudulent conversions. Chattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh [both states ruled by BJP] are the leading states with 96 and 92 incidents [of atrocities].”

The UCF recorded 733 incidents of violence against Christians in 2023, which has steadily increased since the BJP came to power in 2014.

“The minister [Rijiju] assured us that the government will look into the concerns we have raised and talk to states where most of the incidents have been reported,” UCF coordinator A.C. Michael told CNA on July 23.

Since May 2023, the state of Manipur has been suffering a protracted violent clash between the majority of Meiteis (most of them Hindus) and the minority Kukis (all of them Christians), which has left more than 230 dead. The Kuki house in Imphal (Manipur) was damaged and looted in an attack. Credit: Anto Akkara

“Since December 2022, there have been a series of attacks displacing Adivasi [tribal] Christians in Chhattisgarh who are threatened to denounce their Christian faith and convert to the Hindu religion,” said the memorandum elaborating on several incidents, including the June 24 murder of a young woman named Bindu Sodhi in the Dantewada district.

“Villagers and some of her close relatives had been preventing her from plowing their field because of her faith in Christianity. Some villagers armed with bows and arrows, axes, and knives attacked, during which Sodhi was caught and killed on the spot by having her throat slit.”

The Hindu villagers did not even permit her body to be buried in the village. “But the police only registered the case as a “land dispute rather than persecution,” UCF report pointed out.

Amid the recurrence of such cases, the CBCI leadership brought to Modi’s attention another crucial concern about how the legitimate rights of Christians are being ignored.

“We would like to bring to your attention that the Christian representation in National Commission for Minorities has been significantly absent for the last several years. Kindly ensure this be rectified,” the CBCI pleaded.

The National Commission for Minorities is a government-appointed watchdog group that monitors the rights of religious minorities with members from all six religious minorities. However, the BJP government has not appointed a Christian representative to the commission for more than four years.

The Catholic bishops reminded Modi, who has not set foot in Manipur, a northeastern state that has experienced intense Christian persecution, for 14 months: “In solidarity with the people of Manipur we urge you to intervene earnestly to bring peace and harmony in the state.”

However, Father Robinson Rodrigues, CBCI spokesperson, told CNA that they have not received any response from the prime minister.

More than 50,000 Kuki Christians have been chased out from Manipur’s Imphal valley along with over 10,000 Meiteis, who were driven out from Kuki strongholds.

“The situation in Manipur is really grim. Even ethnic Kuki churches and buildings are being occupied by the Meiteis,” Glady Hunjan from Manipur, a member of the UCF delegation, told CNA.

“I told the minister about it. We hope the government will start serious action to restore peace in Manipur,” Hunjan said.