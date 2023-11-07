Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Asks for Donations in Face of Suffering, Hatred in Holy Land

‘In all these situations we heard and answered the cry of the poor. Once again, their cry is heard in the Holy Land because of the war that has been raging now for over three weeks..’

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, has published an open letter asking for donations to be able to care for people suffering in a society “scarred by hatred.”

In the letter, the cardinal explained that it is “charity and prayer” that have animated the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem (LPJ) “in times of extreme hardship,” and thus “many lives were saved and much suffering was alleviated” during the COVID-19 emergency, the Beirut port explosion in 2020, and the earthquake in Syria and Turkey earlier this year.

“In all these situations we heard and answered the cry of the poor. Once again, their cry is heard in the Holy Land because of the war that has been raging now for over three weeks,” he wrote.

The patriarch noted that the outbreak of war “has not only caused death, destruction, and hunger in Gaza” but has also brought with it “high unemployment,” especially in the Bethlehem area. CardinaPizzaballa also pointed out that the drama of violence has affected “countless families from different religions” and all Catholic institutions in the region, including schools, hospitals, and parishes.

“In Gaza, our material resources have extended beyond our walls to include our suffering neighbors and those who took refuge in other locations. The spirit of coordination was evident, as local players also extended a helping hand,” he noted.

The patriarch said that in the Holy Land they share practically everything, “from food and water to medicines and supplies,” and added that in this difficult time they learned “that to rebuild the physical world, we must “build and protect trust between people.”

Finally, the patriarch expressed his gratitude for the hundreds of people who have contacted and helped the LPJ and said that at this time “we know what we need to do, as we have done with all our heart in previous crises, and we will undoubtedly do it again.”

“Please help us to make a concrete difference and build the necessary environment so that, in this society scarred by hatred, we may again sow the seeds of trust, of hope, and of love. Be assured of my prayer and my gratitude for each of you!” the cardinal concluded his appeal.

To send a donation to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, click here and scroll down for the banking information.