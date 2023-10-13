Judge’s Ruling Forces Wichita Diocese to Cancel ‘Mass for Life’ in Front of Abortion Business

County chief judge revoked the permit to close the road where the Mass was to take place.

The Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, was forced to cancel its annual “Mass for Life” scheduled to take place in front of an abortion business Oct. 7 after a judge revoked its permit to close the road where the Mass was to take place.

Sedgwick County chief Judge Jeffery Goering signed a temporary restraining order on Oct. 6, which, in effect, prohibited the Mass from taking place, according to The Wichita Eagle.

The diocese has said it plans to appeal the decision at a hearing before the Wichita City Council, in order to celebrate the Mass there next October.

Matthew Vainer, a spokesman for the diocese, told CNA Thursday that every year the abortion business, Trust Women, on East Kellogg Drive in Wichita, raises objections to the Mass. This year, he said, a new office space company, the Strategic Workspace and Event Center, also weighed in with their objections.

The diocese said in an Oct. 6 statement that because more than one-third of the affected property owners objected to their street-closure event, the city council must make the final decision.

“It is our hope that we have the opportunity to speak in front of the City Council as it is important to express our religious liberties by praying in public,” the diocese said.

“However, that will not happen before Saturday, October 7, the date of the Mass for Life.”

Instead of the Mass for Life, Wichita Bishop Carl Kemme led a Rosary Saturday morning in front of the abortion facility, with more than 100 attendees, the diocese said in a Facebook post.

“A Rosary is prayed there every first Saturday of the month. Today, though, was special. It is the Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary,” the post said.





Vainer told CNA that he wasn’t sure when the diocese would appeal its case to the city council.

“Anytime we can speak for the unborn and get in front of those that don't have a voice, I think we need to do that,” he said.

“So if it‘s getting in front of the city council and finding some alternative spaces to do that, we’re going to do that,” he added.

Vainer said that the diocese prefers to hold its Mass for Life in October each year because it is dedicated to the unborn as Respect Life Month. So, the next Mass for Life is scheduled to be held next year, he added.

“But moving forward, we‘re going to either find a space or make sure we’re in front of city council and make sure our voice is heard, because as Catholics, we have to stand up for that.”