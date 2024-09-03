Irish Teacher Jailed for Third Time Over Transgender Pronoun Dispute

Burke accused the court of trampling his religious rights during Monday’s proceedings.

An Irish teacher at the center of a transgender pronoun controversy was jailed for the third time on Monday after defying a court order to stay away from the school that dismissed him.

The High Court in Dublin ordered Enoch Burke’s committal for contempt after he persisted in appearing at Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, violating an injunction barring him from the premises, the Irish Times reported.

Burke is an evangelical Christian. He was suspended in August 2022 for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns. Though later dismissed, he has appealed the termination and — according to media reports — remains on the school’s payroll pending the outcome.

Justice Michael Quinn ruled Sept. 2 that Burke was in “ongoing contempt” of previous court orders and must remain incarcerated in Mountjoy Prison until he agrees to comply, the newspaper reported.

Burke accused the court of trampling his religious rights during Monday’s proceedings. “This is a mockery of justice,” he told Justice Quinn, arguing that his Christian beliefs about gender were being penalized, according to Sky News.

The teacher has already spent over 400 days in prison during two previous incarcerations for similar contempt rulings.

Burke’s most recent release came in late June when the school closed for summer break, public broadcaster RTÉ reported.

In a video statement at the time, Burke shared the personal toll of his legal battle: “I’ve been here for 400 days consecutively and two years of my life have been taken from me.”

“It’s a sad place, Mountjoy Prison. A lot of very genuine people who have been let down, I would say, by the state, by the government, and in some cases by the courts.”

Wilson’s Hospital School is a boarding school some 55 miles (88 kilometers) west of Dublin that says it is proud of its Church of Ireland heritage and “fostering Christian practice and teaching.”

The co-educational school’s board sought Burke’s arrest after he resumed attending the campus when the new term began on Aug. 22.

Burke maintains his dismissal is invalid, citing the pending appeal. According to the Irish Independent, the school’s leadership contends his presence disrupts staff and students.

A review hearing before the courts is scheduled for Oct. 11.