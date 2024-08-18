International Eucharistic Congress to Put Christ at the Center of the Life of the World

Nearly 5,000 people will be present at the congress next month, including bishops, laypeople and religious.

With less than a month to go until the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress (IEC 2024) in Quito, Ecuador, Father Juan Carlos Garzón, secretary-general for the event, said it will be an opportunity to “put the Eucharistic Christ at the center of the life of the Church and the world.”

In a statement to the Spanish edition of EWTN News, Garzón highlighted that IEC 2024 will be “like returning to the essence of our faith.” Ecuador was consecrated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus 150 years ago, the priest noted, so the Eucharistic Congress will also be a great opportunity for the country to commemorate that event and delve deeper into its history of faith.

Fifty-one delegations from around the world have already registered to participate in the IEC 2024 program, which will begin with an international theological symposium to be held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador, where approximately 450 people will attend.

“Theologians from all over the world are coming to explore more deeply the relationship between the Eucharist and fraternity, given that the theme of our Eucharistic Congress is ‘Fraternity to Heal the World,’” the secretary-general said.

After the symposium, IEC 2024 will formally begin on Sept. 8. On that day, 1,600 children will make their first Communion. For Father Garzón, this will be a reminder of the purity with which we must receive the Lord in the Eucharist, “which can sometimes be lost over the years.”

“These children remind us of the purity that is part of this relationship with God,” he added.

Nearly 5,000 people will be present at the congress, including bishops, laypeople and religious, who will give their witness to fraternity. Those days in Quito, the secretary-general said, will allow us to learn about the different wounds afflicting the world and at the same time to make a contribution to healing them.

“It’s a very beautiful week. On the first day we have asked the bishops, who come from all over the world, to go to the parishes in Quito to meet with our people. Then, on Thursday of that week, Masses will be held in the [city’s] historic center in the various languages [of the participants], and on Saturday, Sept. 14, we will have a great Eucharistic procession,” Garzón explained.

The closing Mass, on Sept. 15, will be celebrated by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who will represent the Pope during IEC 2024.

Finally, the secretary-general wanted people to know that they can still register for the event through the official IEC 2024 website.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.