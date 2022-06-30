Support the register

INTERACTIVE MAP: Check the Status of Abortion Trigger Laws Across the US

See how the process of state regulation is unfolding.

Above is the scene outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., after the court released its decision in the Dobbs abortion case on June 24. (photo: Katie Yoder / CNA)
Jonah McKeown/CNA Nation

The U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, returning the regulation of abortion to the states.

More than a dozen states had passed “trigger laws” intended to outlaw abortion as soon as the federal right to abortion that Roe established was struck down.

Some of those laws took effect immediately after the ruling, with no further action needed. In several states, however, the trigger law required certification by the state attorney general, governor or legislature. 

A few trigger laws — so far in Louisiana, Texas and Utah — have been temporarily blocked in court and will now be subject to judicial review. 

Take a look at the interactive map below to see how this process is unfolding.


