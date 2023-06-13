From Coast to Coast, Eucharistic Processions Took to the Streets Across America for Corpus Christi
A sampling of some of the processions that took place in different archdioceses and dioceses across the country.
Celebrating the solemnity of Corpus Christi, a more than 700-year-old feast day that commemorates the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, Catholics from across the nation participated in local eucharistic processions in a public display of faith.
As Jesus in the Eucharist was brought to streets and neighborhoods, many Catholics followed and worshiped with prayer with hymns.
The processions took place as the Church in America enters its second phase of the U.S. bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative to inspire belief in the Eucharist following a 2019 Pew Research study that suggested only about one-third of U.S. Catholics believe the Church’s teaching that the Eucharist is truly the body and blood of Jesus Christ.
The second phase of the revival, the Year of Parish Revival, is meant to foster eucharistic devotion at the parish level.
Below is a sampling of some of the processions that took place in different archdioceses and dioceses across the country.
Diocese of Portland, Maine
On Sunday, there were beautiful displays of community and celebration on the Feast of Corpus Christi at the many Maine parishes that hosted eucharistic processions and times of adoration. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/3lcmokehES
— Bishop Deeley (@BishopDeeley) June 12, 2023
Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Last night’s Corpus Christi Procession saw hundreds of participants marching through the heart of midtown Tulsa, from the Parish of Christ the King to Holy Family Cathedral.
Archdiocese of St. Louis
Blessed Feast of Corpus Christi! Today, let's approach the Eucharist with a renewed sense of wonder and awe.
Archdiocese of Atlanta
Archdiocese of New York
In the Bronx, New York, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Espaillat led a large eucharistic procession along the Grand Concourse, heading southbound starting at 202nd Street and ending at 151st Street. The pastors of the West Bronx parishes joined in leading the procession.
Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest in Waterbury, Connecticut
From St. Patrick Oratory, #ICKSP in Waterbury, CT: On Sunday, June 11, 2023, St. Patrick Oratory held a Eucharistic Procession around the block.
Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish in Pittsburgh
Outdoor benediction today, during the Eucharistic Procession following Solemn Mass for the External Solemnity of Corpus Christi. Msgr. Gilles Wach was the celebrant. More pictures to come. @ICKSP pic.twitter.com/xYnI1HBnZI
Diocese of Lansing, Michigan
Archdiocese of Baltimore
Posted by Easter Almuena on Monday, June 12, 2023
Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau, Alaska
Posted by Easter Almuena on Monday, June 12, 2023
Diocese of Honolulu
Posted by Easter Almuena on Monday, June 12, 2023
Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.
Diocese of Arlington, Virginia
Diocese of Camden, New Jersey
Diocese of Cleveland
Archdiocese of San Antonio, Texas
Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas
- Keywords:
- corpus christi sunday
- eucharistic processions