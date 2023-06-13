From Coast to Coast, Eucharistic Processions Took to the Streets Across America for Corpus Christi

A sampling of some of the processions that took place in different archdioceses and dioceses across the country.

Celebrating the solemnity of Corpus Christi, a more than 700-year-old feast day that commemorates the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, Catholics from across the nation participated in local eucharistic processions in a public display of faith.

As Jesus in the Eucharist was brought to streets and neighborhoods, many Catholics followed and worshiped with prayer with hymns.

The processions took place as the Church in America enters its second phase of the U.S. bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative to inspire belief in the Eucharist following a 2019 Pew Research study that suggested only about one-third of U.S. Catholics believe the Church’s teaching that the Eucharist is truly the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

The second phase of the revival, the Year of Parish Revival, is meant to foster eucharistic devotion at the parish level.

Below is a sampling of some of the processions that took place in different archdioceses and dioceses across the country.





Diocese of Portland, Maine

Hundreds participating in Corpus Christi Sunday procession through Portland. pic.twitter.com/JlgIHUireg — Diocese of Portland (@PortlandDiocese) June 11, 2023

On Sunday, there were beautiful displays of community and celebration on the Feast of Corpus Christi at the many Maine parishes that hosted eucharistic processions and times of adoration. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/3lcmokehES

— Bishop Deeley (@BishopDeeley) June 12, 2023

Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma

Last night’s Corpus Christi Procession saw hundreds of participants marching through the heart of midtown Tulsa, from the Parish of Christ the King to Holy Family Cathedral.

Last night’s Corpus Christi Procession saw hundreds of participants marching through the heart of midtown Tulsa, from the Parish of Christ the King to Holy Family Cathedral.



A six-foot monstrance carried the Body of Christ through the streets as participants sang, prayed, and… pic.twitter.com/0Q1ipUPDAC — Diocese of Tulsa (@DioceseofTulsa) June 10, 2023

Archdiocese of St. Louis

Blessed Feast of Corpus Christi! Today, let's approach the Eucharist with a renewed sense of wonder and awe.

Blessed Feast of Corpus Christi! Today, let's approach the Eucharist with a renewed sense of wonder and awe.



Photos of last night's Candlelight Corpus Christi Procession with @abp_rozanski is courtesy of our friends at the @StLouisReview. pic.twitter.com/2wm15uuGpf — Archdiocese of St. Louis (@archstl) June 11, 2023

Archdiocese of Atlanta

St. Matthew Catholic Church in Tyrone, had their Eucharistic Procession yesterday, June 8. Fr. Akoh shared some pics with us! "The Eucharist is food for our souls." How are you living the Revival? Share your pics! #EucharisticRevivalATL #Catholics #Archatl #CorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/EwyfR57mSV — Atlanta Archdiocese (@archatl) June 9, 2023









Archdiocese of New York

In the Bronx, New York, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Espaillat led a large eucharistic procession along the Grand Concourse, heading southbound starting at 202nd Street and ending at 151st Street. The pastors of the West Bronx parishes joined in leading the procession.

West Bronx Corpus Christi Procession 2023 down the Grand Concourse: from St. Philip Neri to 172nd St to 161st St to Cardinal Hayes High School pic.twitter.com/5Cpqf2mYxL — Father Dan O'Reilly (@FrDanOReilly) June 12, 2023





Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest in Waterbury, Connecticut

From St. Patrick Oratory, #ICKSP in Waterbury, CT: On Sunday, June 11, 2023, St. Patrick Oratory held a Eucharistic Procession around the block.

From St. Patrick Oratory, #ICKSP in Waterbury, CT:



On Sunday, June 11, 2023, St. Patrick Oratory held a Eucharistic Procession around the block.



May our manifestation of our love of the Eucharist bring grace & blessing to our neighborhood.#eucharisticrevival #CorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/YZpVn7iNZ4 — Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (@ICKSP) June 12, 2023

Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish in Pittsburgh

Outdoor benediction today, during the Eucharistic Procession following Solemn Mass for the External Solemnity of Corpus Christi. Msgr. Gilles Wach was the celebrant. More pictures to come. @ICKSP pic.twitter.com/xYnI1HBnZI

Outdoor benediction today, during the Eucharistic Procession following Solemn Mass for the External Solemnity of Corpus Christi. Msgr. Gilles Wach was the celebrant. More pictures to come. @ICKSP pic.twitter.com/xYnI1HBnZI — Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish - Pittsburgh (@mpboj_pgh) June 11, 2023





Diocese of Lansing, Michigan

Parishes across our diocese celebrated Corpus Christi Sunday with many beautiful processions that brought our Eucharistic Lord into our neighborhood streets. That included St Michael, Grand Ledge, where they held their first Corpus Christi procession in recent memory. Watch: pic.twitter.com/qwfrX7W7ml — Bishop Earl Boyea (@BishopBoyea) June 12, 2023





Archdiocese of Baltimore

Posted by Easter Almuena on Monday, June 12, 2023

Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau, Alaska

Posted by Easter Almuena on Monday, June 12, 2023

Diocese of Honolulu

Posted by Easter Almuena on Monday, June 12, 2023

Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.





Diocese of Arlington, Virginia

Following the Spanish-language Mass at St. Rita Church in Alexandria, parishioners walked and sang in a Eucharistic procession on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) June 11. pic.twitter.com/ybtVLYssTR — Catholic Herald (@acatholicherald) June 11, 2023





Nativity Catholic Church in Burke celebrated its 50th anniversary on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) June 11 with a standing-room-only Mass, followed by a luncheon, remembrance speeches and ice cream. pic.twitter.com/3G7pETYCHI — Catholic Herald (@acatholicherald) June 12, 2023





Diocese of Camden, New Jersey

In Stone Harbor, NJ, St. Brendan the Navigator Parish held a Eucharistic procession through the town for #CorpusChristi and to begin the parish phase of the @euchrevival_. Hundreds of faithful followed the monstrance containing the Most Blessed Sacrament through the shore town. pic.twitter.com/At31MtYxiA — Catholic Star Herald (@CathStarHerald) June 11, 2023





Diocese of Cleveland

Thanks everyone who joined the Eucharistic Procession today on Corpus Christi & our celebration of the Eucharistic Revival. Parishioners traveled down Nagel to Avon East, then to Hawksbury sharing our faith in the neighborhood. More photos on: https://t.co/Pwo2FDPebb pic.twitter.com/hlf6b0m57l — Holy Trinity Parish, Avon (@HolyTrinityAvon) June 11, 2023





The first ballpark Mass at Classic Park in Eastlake was a big hit. Hundreds celebrated Mass under a large tent with Aux Bp Woost after a Eucharistic procession. “You brought the Lord with you and now we are doing what the Lord taught us.” #EucharistCLE pic.twitter.com/YRJUuROUXs — Diocese of Cleveland (@DIOCESEofCLE) June 12, 2023





Archdiocese of San Antonio, Texas





Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas

Blessed Sacrament Parish in Kansas City, Kansas, held a eucharistic procession today on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ led by pastor Father Nick Blaha. pic.twitter.com/94Wl5aUxb2 — The Leaven (@theleavenkc) June 11, 2023



