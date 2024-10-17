Florida Parish Hit by Second Fire in 16 Months, Under Investigation as Arson

Incarnation Catholic Church in Orlando, Florida, was first hit by a fire last June, causing severe damage to the inside of the building.

A Catholic church in Florida has suffered multiple fires in the span of just 16 months, with officials confirming that the second fire, which again shuttered the parish this week, is currently being investigated as arson.

Masses were moved into the parish hall while the church pursues an extensive rebuilding project. This week, however, another fire broke out in the parish’s temporary church.

On Thursday morning the parish said on its website that “on Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, a fire was started on and around the temporary altar at Incarnation.”

The church confirmed that the incident “is being investigated as arson.”

Jesse Canales, a spokeswoman for the Orlando Fire Department, told CNA via email that firefighters “responded to a building fire at 1515 Edgewater Drive” on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, crews began to vent the building as the sprinkler system extinguished the fire already,” she said. “The building suffered minor damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Regarding last year’s fire, Canales said: “The case is still under investigation and the cause of the fire is undetermined.”

“As of now, this is being investigated as a criminal case so nothing is missed,” she said. “At this time, this case is deemed undetermined and remains open pending any new evidence being developed or brought forward.”

“We are unable to rule out if an accelerant was used as part of this fire and no suspect(s) have been uncovered to date,” she added.

The parish did not return a phone call on Thursday morning seeking comment on the blaze. On its website, the church said that “all Masses, appointments, events, and gatherings are currently canceled” through Saturday.

“In order for our team to assess damage and restoration needs, we ask that you not travel to Incarnation for the remainder of this week,” the website advised parishioners.

Last year’s fire occurred on June 24, the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Despite the 2023 fire being concentrated in the sanctuary, with both the altar and the tabernacle being incinerated, a sole Eucharistic host, covered under the ash, survived the blaze.

Eucharistic adoration with the same host — and the scorched luna holding it — is now held in the parish hall.

On its website, the parish says it will rebuild its church by enlarging it by nearly 4,000 square feet. The project is expected to cost $5.7 million.

Construction on the new building is expected to begin in the spring of 2025.