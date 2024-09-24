Diocese of Phoenix Doubles Down on Mental-Health Ministry

Sixteen laypeople are in training to become mental-health instructors for the Catholic community in Phoenix as the diocese there ramps up efforts to equip community members with the skills to recognize and respond to mental-health crises.

The soon-to-be Mental Health First Aid trainers are set to serve in each of the Diocese of Phoenix’s deaneries, aiming to expand mental-health training capacity. The new instructors come from all walks of life and diverse professional backgrounds.

“We have retired people, mental-health professionals, people in parishes who want to help,” said Mary Permoda, director of the diocese’s Mental Health Ministry Office, in a phone interview.

Although they won’t provide diagnoses or treatments, the instructors will be able to identify signs and symptoms of mental-health issues, offer initial assistance, and direct individuals to professional help.

“The clinical piece is just one part of mental-health recovery,” Permoda said. “We know statistically that when you have a loving community that sustains you, it helps heal.”

Community-based interventions “bridge gaps between individuals and professional services, especially in areas where mental-health resources are scarce,” says the National Alliance on Mental Illness. According to the American Psychological Association, community involvement can enhance access to care and encourage individuals to seek help earlier.

The Church is becoming a more welcoming place for everyone, Permoda continued. “Jesus is the ultimate healer. People are asking for help, and it’s not just those with severe diagnoses. Everyone is feeling stressed and depressed.”

The urgency of the diocese’s initiative is underscored by rising suicide rates. Nationally, suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021, claiming the lives of more than 48,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Arizona, suicide rates have consistently exceeded the national average over the past decade.

The Mental Health Ministry Office was launched in 2022 shortly after Bishop John Dolan assumed his role as bishop. For Bishop Dolan, the mission is personal, as he has lost three siblings and a brother-in-law to suicide.

“This is a very real reality that faces so many people within our country, including myself,” Bishop Dolan said in a 2022 video titled “A Life Changed by Suicide.” He emphasized the importance of the Church meeting individuals where they are in their mental-health struggles.





If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please seek help from a mental-health professional or contact a crisis hotline such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. To contact the Diocese of Phoenix Office of Mental Health Ministry, please visit this link.