Conflict Between Opus Dei and Spanish Diocese to be Mediated by Papal Commissioner

Pope Francis has appointed the dean of the Roman Rota Tribunal, Archbishop Alejandro Arellano Cedillo, as pontifical commissioner to address the conflict between Opus Dei and the Diocese of Barbastro-Monzón over the “Torreciudad complex” in Spain.

The Holy See Press Office announced the appointment on Oct. 9, after the bishop of Barbastro-Monzón, Ángel Pérez Pueyo, indicated last month that he had requested the Vatican’s intervention.

Upon learning the news, Opus Dei issued a brief statement in which it said that “the authorities of the prelature will be at the complete disposal of Archbishop Arellano, collaborating in whatever is necessary, with filial adherence to the Holy Father.”

The Holy See announced the appointment to both the prelature and the diocese, which also shared the news on its website. The Diocese of Barbastro-Monzón added that it “has full confidence in achieving with this intervention the resolution of this matter, which constitutes an opportunity to regularize the status of Torreciudad and erect it, canonically, as a shrine.”

In addition, in another statement, the diocese in Huesca province added that it “appreciates the prompt response to its request, reiterates its absolute confidence in the resolutions of the Holy See, and places itself at the disposal of the pontifical commissioner, with whom it will collaborate in everything that is necessary.”

Who is Archbishop Alejandro Arellano?

Alejandro Arellano Cedillo is originally from the town of Olías del Rey in the Archdiocese of Toledo, Spain. Born in 1962, he studied at the San Ildefonso Theological Institute in Toledo and was ordained a priest in 1987.

A member of the Confraternity of Workers of the Kingdom of Christ, Arellano holds a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, a degree in ecclesiastical studies from the Burgos School of Theology, and is an auditor of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

On March 30, 2021, Arellano was appointed dean of the apostolic tribunal of the Roman Rota, where he had served as a consultant since 2007. He is the first Spaniard to be given this responsibility in one of the main judicial bodies of the Holy See, established in the 14th century and whose functions are defined in the Code of Canon Law (Canons 1443 and 1444).

The pontifical commissioner for resolving the conflict over Torreciudad has served as auditor of the rota of the apostolic nunciature in Spain, professor at the San Pablo CEU University and the San Dámaso Ecclesiastical University, both in Madrid, as well as at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. In addition, he teaches jurisprudence at the Rota’s school of the apostolic tribunal of the Roman Rota.

Last March, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, presided over the celebration of the episcopal consecration of Arellano in the primate cathedral of Toledo, after Pope Francis named him titular bishop of Bisuldino, granting him the personal title of archbishop.

What is the Dispute Over Torreciudad All About?

The so-called Torreciudad Shrine was erected in 1975 in accordance with the canonical legislation of its time as a “semi-public oratory” and with the impetus of the Prelature of Opus Dei, whose founder, St. Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer, was closely connected to the Marian devotion at the place.

In terms of the law, the Diocese of Barbastro-Monzón agreed in 1962 to an emphyteutic lease (in perpetuity) on the original chapel and annexes, as well as on the image of Our Lady of the Angels, venerated since the 11th century. The agreement was signed with a business in the name of a full member of Opus Dei.

In December 2018, the canonical foundation Our Lady of the Angels of Torreciudad was established, and two years later, the Opus Dei prelature proposed to Pérez to put in the place of the original contract by mutual agreement a new one to achieve, among other things, the canonical constitution of the place as a diocesan shrine.

Four years later, after numerous conversations between the parties, the Diocese of Barbastro-Monzón informed the prelature that it had terminated the original contract as it was completely null and void, “as well as, subsidiarily, for noncompliance with the conditions stipulated in the aforementioned contract,” giving six months for the image of the Virgin to be returned to the original chapel and the transfer of “the chapel, guest house, and annexes” to be reversed, i.e. returned to the diocese.

Tensions between the two institutions have been growing since then. An example of this was the appointment for the first time in July 2023 of a new rector of Torreciudad who was not a member of Opus Dei. In addition, the diocese threatened to take the matter to civil courts.

In September 2023, the bishop of Barbastro-Monzón announced his willingness to elevate the controversy to higher authorities: “We are open to the competent ecclesiastical authority settling the situation if they are really not satisfied with the arguments presented,” he said in a letter.

Pérez followed up on his intention declared a year ago and now the Holy See has responded with the appointment of Arellano.

In 2025, the Torreciudad complex will celebrate 50 years since its inauguration. In that time, it has become an important center of Marian devotion and pilgrimage, especially for families.