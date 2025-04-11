Composer Sir James MacMillan Speaks at Catholic University On Beauty, Music, and Faith

Renowned composer Sir James MacMillan sat down with the director of music at The Catholic University of America (CUA), Peter Kadeli, to discuss how music “helps carry the prayers of the ordinary people to God.”

MacMillan, one of today’s most successful composers, has gathered inspiration from his Scottish heritage and Catholic faith to create his music. He visited CUA as part of the Welcoming Children in Worship project, an initiative focused on encouraging Catholics to explore and utilize different worship resources, including sacred music.

MacMillan began by sharing that music has long been an integral part of his life, even as a young boy. “I began to realize that even in our local Catholic life, music was an important ingredient,” he said. “It wasn’t just added on as an extra. It was actually at the core of our liturgical life.”

MacMillan explained his belief that music must be a part of the Catholic Mass and composers should be encouraged to write liturgical music.

“When a composer writes music for the choir,” he said, “it’s not written as an act of egotism or narcissism. It’s a great responsibility for the composer when he or she writes the liturgy … you are writing to carry the thoughts and prayers and meditations of the people of God, to the altar of God.”

“The Church has to be aware … that music is part of the liturgy,” he continued. “It’s not an add-on for aesthetic values. It’s an absolute central core part of what it means to be a creative Church.”

Sir James MacMillan (right) discusses the topic of “Beauty, Music, and Faith” with Peter Kadeli (left), assistant professor and head of the sacred music program at The Catholic University of America, on April 9, 2025. Credit: Jem Sullivan/The Catholic University of America

Addressing the idea of beauty and how it also connects to music and faith, MacMillan posed the question: “What is beauty?”

“To a Catholic, to the Church,” he answered, “beauty is God.”

He continued: “God is beauty. God is also truth and goodness. And these three attributes, the three attributes that are closely connected, cannot be dissolved and divided. You must have truth, you must have goodness, and you must have beauty.”

“They’re all attending and serving each other. I have heard some great sermons throughout my life on truth and on goodness, [but] not enough on beauty yet. So maybe the Church needs to address that, to inculcate a love of beauty, a search for beauty amongst people of God.”

MacMillan explained how cultural art, in this case music, is “an important part of the search for God.”

“Music is intrinsically a spiritual art form. I don’t say that just as a Catholic believer,” he said.

MacMilliam said music is even called a spiritual art form by “skeptic and agnostic and atheistic music lovers.”

“They also mean something about it, and they’re acknowledging a truth about the very nature of this art form,” he said.

“So there’s something in the music itself that seems to connect to the infinite, that opens a door or a window [to] the divine, to the numinous,” MacMillan concluded.