Commission Urges Trump to Take Action Against Governments That Violate Religious Freedom

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is urging President Donald Trump to ensure that religious freedom violations by foreign governments result in severe consequences, such as sanctions, for the aggressors.

The USCIRF, which is a federal commission tasked with providing policy recommendations on advancing religious liberty abroad, conveyed those recommendations in its 2025 Annual Report published on March 25.

“Make appropriate policy changes to demonstrate meaningful consequences and encourage positive change,” the report recommends.

The report urges the Trump administration to impose consequences on countries that the U.S. Department of State currently designates as countries of particular concern (CPCs), which is the label given to countries with “systematic, ongoing, and egregious” religious freedom violations.

The State Department designates 12 countries as CPCs, including China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. The report recommends renewing these designations and adding four other countries to the CPC list: Afghanistan, India, Nigeria, and Vietnam.

During the last year of Trump’s first term in office, the department designated Nigeria as a CPC, but that designation was not renewed by former President Joe Biden. The USCIRF repeatedly urged the previous administration to include Nigeria on the list during Biden’s time in office.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in ethnic and religious violence in Nigeria over the past few years. Christians were 6.5 times more likely to be killed and 5.1 times more likely to be victims of abduction. However, Muslims and other religious groups have also been victims of the violence.

“Religious freedom conditions in Nigeria [have] remained poor,” the report notes. “Federal and state governments continued to tolerate attacks or fail to respond to violent actions by nonstate actors who justify their violence on religious grounds.”

The report further noted that “in 2024, religious freedom conditions in Nicaragua remained abysmal.” Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega has expelled religious sisters, shut down Catholic schools and media outlets, and imprisoned dozens of Catholic clergy who oppose his socialist government. His regime has also targeted other Christian denominations.

“Religious communities in Nicaragua have continued to show remarkable resilience in the face of such threats,” the report notes. “Their members meet discreetly — sometimes in the middle of the night — to exercise their freedom of religion or belief. They continue to provide aid to each other while meeting communal spiritual needs, although the Nicaraguan government views each of these modest acts as deplorable.”

Although federal law requires that administrations take action against CPC designees, a report published by USCIRF last September found that since 1998 some 164 CPC designations have only led to three new sanctions and one “binding agreement” entered into with the United States. It found that American presidents have frequently found workarounds to taking action, such as appealing to existing sanctions to justify no new action or simply waiving the requirement.

In its 2025 report, the USCIRF is urging the new administration to change that approach by reviewing its policies toward CPC countries in which waivers are in place. It also urges Trump officials to consider lifting existing waivers and to not issue waivers for future CPC designees.

The recommendations include targeted sanctions on the Taliban in Afghanistan, the military junta in Myanmar, certain Chinese Communist Party (CCP) entities and officials, and Eritrean government officials. It also encourages targeted sanctions in Iran, Nicaragua, and India for individuals and entities violating religious liberty.

Additionally, the commission urges Trump to nominate or appoint individuals to fill key roles that are relevant to religious freedom abroad.

The report also encourages the Trump administration to resettle refugees fleeing religious persecution through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program — a program that Trump has paused. It also requests that the administration establish a plan to fully comply with asylum laws.

USCIRF commissioners are appointed to two-year terms. Three are chosen by the president and the others are chosen by House and Senate leadership. Most of the terms of current members end in May 2026, although one term for one of Biden’s appointees will expire in May 2025.