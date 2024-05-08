Cincinnati Archbishop Diagnosed With Cancer, Will Begin Chemotherapy Treatment

The archbishop plans on continuing his work while undergoing treatments.

Archbishop of Cincinnati Dennis Schnurr has been diagnosed with cancer, the archdiocese revealed this week, with the prelate set to begin preparing for chemotherapy treatment this week.

An archdiocesan spokesman told CNA on Wednesday morning that on Friday the archbishop “received a post-operation diagnosis of stage 3 small bowel cancer.”

“His doctor noted that, generally speaking, the archbishop’s health is excellent, and that is certainly a source of optimism for the success of the treatment,” the archdiocese said.

“The treatment plan includes a regimen of chemotherapy over the next six months, preparation for which will begin this week,” the statement continued.

“We ask all Catholics and people of goodwill to please keep Archbishop Schnurr in their prayers,” the archdiocese added.

Archbishop Schnurr was installed as the Cincinnati archbishop in 2009; he had served as the coadjutor archbishop there from 2008. Before that, he served as the bishop of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, from 2001.

Schnurr turned 75 last year, the traditional age at which a bishop submits his resignation to Pope Francis.

The archdiocese this week indicated that Archbishop Schnurr’s retirement may not be imminent; the archbishop ​​“plans on continuing to work while receiving treatments,” the Wednesday statement said.