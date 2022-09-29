Catholics in Poland and Around the World Pray Divine Mercy Chaplet to End War

On Wednesday, Catholics recited the Divine Mercy Chaplet in the streets of 173 cities in Poland and 44 localities worldwide, according to organizers of the prayer event.

At 3 p.m. local time, street intersections and public squares in towns and villages throughout Poland turned into places of prayer for peace and for those affected by war.

With rosaries in hand, the faithful asked God for mercy for all humanity.

“We believe that 10 minutes of supplication to God can change our families, cities, and the whole world,” the organizers said.

Participants in the prayer of the Divine Mercy Chaplet in Poland, Sept. 28, 2022. Monika Bilska

The event was held under the auspices of the Polish community Spark of Divine Mercy Team.

The Chaplet of Divine Mercy was recited on six continents for families, priests, and those holding any power in the world.

The faithful prayed for peace, especially in Ukraine. They prayed for refugees fleeing war, that they may return to their countries — and that people may be found to help them rebuild their war-damaged homes.

On official count, 173 towns and cities in Poland joined in praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

People prayed in the Presidential Palace in Warsaw and the largest Polish cities: Gdańsk, Poznań, Katowice, and Lublin. Organizers said that prayer events were also held on the streets of Papua New Guinea, Croatia, Argentina, Mexico, the United States, and the Ivory Coast.

A young man praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy in Poland, Sept. 28, 2022. Monika Bilska

The chaplet event, including the prayer on the streets of several cities, was held for the first time on Sept. 28, 2008, in Łódź.

Since then, the initiative has continued to take place every year on the anniversary of the beatification of Blessed Father Michael Sopoćko, confessor of St. Faustina Kowalska (1905–1938).

The consecration and entrustment of the world to the Divine Mercy represented the fulfillment of a mission for the poor, young Polish nun.

She experienced visions of Jesus in which he asked her to make his message of infinite love and mercy known to the world.

To learn more about the Divine Mercy devotion, visit the website for the Divine Mercy shrine in Poland or the National Divine Mercy Shrine in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.