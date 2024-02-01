Cardinal Lacunza Found Alive in Panama

The National Police of Panama posted a video on social media in which its general director, John Dornheim, can be seen talking with Cardinal Lacunza.

The Panamanian Episcopal Conference (CEP) announced that Cardinal José Luis Lacunza was found safe and sound today after being missing since Jan. 30.

“The Office of Communications of the Panamanian Episcopal Conference (CEP) informs that Cardinal José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán, bishop of the Diocese of David, has been found, according to a report from the authorities. We are grateful for the prayers and expressions of solidarity,” said a statement issued by the conference late Thursday afternoon.

The National Police of Panama posted a video on social media in which its general director, John Dornheim, can be seen talking with Cardinal Lacunza, who was inside a car in the driver’s seat. Dornheim was accompanied by additional police officers.

In the video, Dornheim can be seen approaching the window of the car, which appears to be located in a rural area. Inside the vehicle, Cardinal Lacunza can clearly be seen seated. After approaching him, Dornheim asked: “Cardinal, how are you?” The cardinal’s answer cannot be heard clearly due to the strong wind.

According to the police, the prelate was “located safe and sound” in the district of Boquete, province of Chiriqui.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.