BREAKING: Pope Francis Names 21 New Cardinals, Including Archbishop Fernández

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said on Sunday that he will create 21 new cardinals, including the Vatican’s recently appointed doctrinal chief Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, at a consistory on Sept. 30.

The 86-year-old Pope made the announcement from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square after reciting the Angelus prayer on July 9.





This is the full list:

Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy (United States)

Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (Argentina)

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S. (France)

Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem (Italy)

Archbishop Emil Paul Tscherrig, Apostolic Nuncio to Italy (Switzerland)

Jesuit Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan, S.J., Bishop of Hong Kong (China)

Archbishop José Cobo Cano, Archbishop of Madrid (Spain)

Archbishop Stephen Brislin, Archbishop of Cape Town (South Africa)

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Oriental Churches (Italy)

Archbishop Ángel Sixto Rossi, Archbishop of Córdoba (Argentina)

Archbishop Luis Rueda Aparicio, Archbishop of Bogotá (Colombia)

Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś, Archbishop of Lodz (Poland)

Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, Archbishop of Juba (South Sudan)

Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora (Tanzania)

Bishop Sebastian Francis, Bishop of Penang (Malaysia)

Bishop François-Xavier Bustillo, Bishop of Ajaccio (France)

Bishop Américo Emanuel Alves Aguiar, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon (Portugal)

Father Ángel Fernández Artime, Rector Major of the Salesian Order (Spain)

Three are over the age of 80:

Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, apostolic nuncio (Italy)

Archbishop Diego Rafael Padrón Sánchez, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumanà (Venezuela)

Father Luis Pascual Dri, Confessor at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii in Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has created 121 cardinals from 66 countries at eight consistories.

The last consistory to create new cardinals took place on Aug. 27, 2022. The new cardinals included Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego and Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Ten members of the College of Cardinals have turned 80 since the last consistory, thus losing their chance to participate in a future papal election. Seven more cardinals will turn 80 before the end of the year, including Cardinal Angelo Camastri and Cardinal Leonardo Sandri.

Immediately following the 2020 consistory, Pope Francis had appointed 83 of the members of the College of Cardinals eligible to vote in a future conclave. Benedict XVI had named 38 of the cardinal electors and John Paul II had appointed 11.

Ahead of the upcoming consistory, there are currently 121 cardinal electors, 81 (67%) of whom have been appointed by Pope Francis.